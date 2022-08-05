Read full article on original website
CONVINCED
4d ago
How could a kid break a $100...I was lucky enough when I was a kid to be able to rub 50 cents together selling lemonade ! they can break a lot more now 👍
Tina Zane
4d ago
it would be nice if we could all see this sob make his face larger on the screen for all to see
Residents near Klahanie neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Residents within a quarter-mile of 244th Place and SE Klahanie Boulevard in Sammamish are being told to shelter in place due to police activity. Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m. Since then, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
White Woman Calls Police on Black Man Standing at His Home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
Weekend vandalism ‘a targeted, violent attack ... on everything we stand for,’ owner says
Volunteers helped with cleanup and well-wishers offered encouragement after the business’ windows were smashed.
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
kirklandreporter.com
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
Blind Snohomish County rapper sentenced 247 pounds of meth, 42k fentanyl pills seized
A legally blind Snohomish County rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Wayne Frisby, aka ‘Mac Wayne,’ 37, was arrested in December 2020 for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring after investigators identified Frisby making drug deals on recorded phone calls.
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Cops stomp out Seattle firebug, Man wanted in-connection with baby’s death arrested
Seattle Police arrested a 27-year-old man for arson Monday evening after he set fires at five Central District homes. According to Seattle Police, around 7:30 p.m., officers and the Seattle Fire Department first responded to a home in the 600 block of 37th Avenue after the resident saw a man trying to set fire to his house.
11-year-old who saved up money for a lemonade stand was scammed by a man who gave him fake $100 bill and asked for exact change, police say
Jeremy, who lives in Washington state, used his allowance to set up a lemonade stand but was said to be stiffed by a man using a fake $100 bill.
firefighternation.com
Two Teslas Explode in Front of Garage Storing Ammunition, Propane in Lynnwood (WA)
Lynnwood (WA) Firefighters responded Sunday to a home that was on fire with two Teslas in the driveway parked in front of a garage containing propane and ammunition. The call to the fire a two-story home in the 2900 block of 208th Place SW came in around 1:20 p.m. Responding...
Train plays role in arrest of 5 people after reported drive-by shooting in Bellingham park
Four of the five people who were arrested were juveniles, Bellingham Police reported.
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
Family of murdered Parkland woman upset over alleged killer selling house
The family of a Parkland woman says the house where she was murdered nearly two years ago is now for sale. The owner of the house is the suspect in the case, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. There aren’t any signs to indicate the house is for sale. But the...
Community rallies around 11-year-old Everett boy who was scammed while running lemonade stand
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect who they say scammed a young boy running a lemonade stand by giving him a fake $100 bill. Jeremy Ryzhonkov is a young entrepreneur. He just turned 12 this week and already has a vending machine business, lawn mowing business, and snack stand.
q13fox.com
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
KOMO News
Video of white woman calling police on Black man outside his White Center home goes viral
SEATTLE — A social media post showing a white woman calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center is going viral. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after...
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
KGMI
Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
