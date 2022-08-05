ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, VA

WHSV

Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Illuminating Styles in Crimora holds back to school event

CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday was Illuminating Styles back to school event. The salon and barber academy in Crimora has been holding this event for years. Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can get free haircuts and school supplies all while enjoying activities and refreshments. While kids waited for a...
CRIMORA, VA
crozetgazette.com

Creating a Wildflower Meadow to Help the Bees, Birds, and Butterflies

I had been dreaming of a wildflower meadow to attract pollinators for many years, so when I moved to my new (and, I hope, forever!) house in June, 2020, I went all in. Having tried to do it myself with limited success, I decided to enlist the help of professionals this time. I designated an 80’ x 30’ area at the back of my yard for the meadow—which I hope to expand in the future. On the recommendation of native plant landscape consultant Jessica Primm, I hired Scott Watkins of Watkins & Co, LLC—a local company on Rt. 250 West across from Blue Ridge Builders Supply (now Cardinal Home Center) to create a native, pollinator-friendly wildflower meadow. I signed a one-year contract, and I could not have done it without them.
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD provides update on missing sisters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rockbridge organizations fighting food insecurities

LEXINGTON, Va. – Food insecurity is a significant problem in the United States, and Rockbridge County leaders said that it’s the same in their area. A group of ladies is working to ensure that Rockbridge County’s people can get nutritious food to eat. “I really love to...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home

Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Annual Tomatofest returns to Downtown Harrisonburg

Tomatoes are in season and what better way to enjoy fresh local produce than at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market’s annual Tomatofest on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion in Downtown Harrisonburg. Live music, raffles, demos and more are planned for this year’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

