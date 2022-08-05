Bankrupt Voyager: ‘Higher and Better’ Bids Than FTX ‘Low-Ball’ on Table

Read on blockworks.co
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Freezes Withdrawals, Pulls Singapore Application
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen withdrawals, token swaps and deposits on its platform, in addition to withdrawing a license application with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its withdrawal freeze was made to stabilize liquidity and preserve assets, the Singapore-based platform said in a statement Monday. “Hodlnaut is therefore no...
Algo Stablecoin Protocol Beanstalk Relaunches Following $180M Hack
Algorithmic stablecoin protocol Beanstalk said Friday it has resumed its services nearly four months after it was hacked for $180 million in crypto. Beanstalk Farms, the self-styled “decentralized credit-based stablecoin protocol,” said it has “unpaused” its services concurrent with the one-year anniversary of its debut on the Ethereum mainnet on Aug. 6, 2021.
Funding Wrap: Gaming Startups Still a Hot Item for Venture Capitalists
Play-to-earn gaming companies and services remain popular among investors looking to inject money into the crypto space. Most recently, Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) funneled $6 million into Web3 startup Halliday, which allows its gaming clientele to buy and use digital assets in the metaverse. Hashed, a_capital, SV Angel and other investors also participated in the funding.
Crypto.com Buys South Korean Startups To Compete With Local Giants
Crypto markets aren’t exactly bullish. Still, exchange platform Crypto.com is eager to expand to South Korea, having just acquired two local firms to get its local offerings off the ground. The Singapore-headquartered exchange said in a Monday announcement that it acquired South Korean payment service provider PnLink and digital...
Crypto Miner Marathon Digital Posts $192M Net Loss in Q2
Cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital recorded a net loss of about $192 million during the second quarter — primarily driven by bitcoin’s price plunge, the company said Monday. The loss was up from its net loss of $109 million in the second quarter of 2021. The mining rig operator...
Investors Bullish Over Ethereum Merge Disinflation Narrative
After many delays Ethereum Merge to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) remains at least a month and a testnet trial away, but investors are already sending ether on a bull run. The price of ether gained 59% in July, more than tripling bitcoin’s 17% increase, according to crypto exchange Kraken. Investors are...
Binance Distances Itself From India’s Crypto Exchange WazirX
Binance CEO Changpang Zhao said Friday his firm never finalized a deal to acquire Indian crypto exchange WazirX, days after the platform was accused of evading oversight by local agencies. In a tweet thread, Zhao said the November 2019 deal “was never completed” and Binance only provides “wallet services for...
Celsius Wants to Sell its Mined Bitcoin. Texas Regulators Don’t Trust It.
Texas regulators have asked a US bankruptcy court to deny Celsius’ request to monetize its mined bitcoin, saying it’s concerned about how the proceeds would be used. In a formal objection filed on Friday, shared by Law360, the Texas State Securities Board (SSB) said Celsius’ past admittedly involves “problematic asset deployment decisions, using the mined bitcoin to repay intercompany loans, potential mismanagement, and a continued failure to comply with state regulatory requirements.”
