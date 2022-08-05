Bankrupt Voyager: ‘Higher and Better’ Bids Than FTX ‘Low-Ball’ on Table

Algorithmic stablecoin protocol Beanstalk said Friday it has resumed its services nearly four months after it was hacked for $180 million in crypto. Beanstalk Farms, the self-styled “decentralized credit-based stablecoin protocol,” said it has “unpaused” its services concurrent with the one-year anniversary of its debut on the Ethereum mainnet on Aug. 6, 2021.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO