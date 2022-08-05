Lake Campaign Calls for Republican Unity After Winning Primary

Read on arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Congratulates Kari Lake on Her GOP Gubernatorial Primary Victory
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said Saturday that he and the Republican Governors Association (RGA), which he co-chairs, are backing Kari Lake. “The votes are counted, the races are settled, and the Arizona Republican primary is over. Thank you to all who participated — it’s not easy subjecting yourself to the scrutiny of being a candidate these days,” Ducey said. “This is going to be an important election given the issues our state is facing and it’s important for Arizona Republicans to unite behind our slate of candidates.”
