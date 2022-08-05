‘It's a poison’: Bucs' Saylors off social media this season

Read on www.timesnews.net
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
A number of pieces of local black history have recently been added to the digital version of ETSU's Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
fox17.com
Researchers discover extinct bone-crushing dog at ETSU's fossil site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has reported that researchers have discovered an ancient dog the size of the largest living wolves at the university's Gray Fossil Site. Overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU, university says that researchers have...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Second time around is nice for Central's Mullins
NORTON — With new head coach Jason Mullins at the helm of the Wise Central football program, things are different, but pretty much the same. Just ask Warriors quarterback Braeden Church. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY — Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by Coach Mock, takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations from former players.
wcyb.com
South Greene looking to reload in 2022
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Greene football team has had an impressive run of late, with four straight winning seasons. But the Rebels lost most of that nucleolus to graduation last year. So South Greene will be looking for new leadership in 2022, particularly at quarterback. Head coach Shawn Jones says, once they figure that out, the Rebels should be poised for another big season.
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier
LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Petcare Cremations
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
McGahey to step down after 13 years with ETSU athletics
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned. McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy. In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that […]
Kingsport Times-News
Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm
KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added another member of the Rose family as an attorney, with J. Christopher Rose following in his father’s footsteps. The firm announced last week the addition of Chris Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
Kingsport Times-News
Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport
My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball diamond, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic boosters are banking on additional contributions making the new turf at East a reality.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU offering free pharmacy dual enrollment class
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a free college class for dual enrollment high school students across the region to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school. The course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above and are dual enrolled.
Kingsport Times-News
New yoga program hosted by Bays Mountain is open
KINGSPORT -- Bays Mountain created a yoga program this summer, and it will continue throughout the fall. There are three different types of classes catered for specific needs and abilities. Power yoga for adults and seniors.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Should Kingsport schools require uniforms?
Over coming months, the Kingsport Board of Education will be discussing stricter dress codes in all city schools. That discussion will include the possibility of requiring school uniforms as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Especially given the impact of school uniforms on students and parents, that debate should be...
Kingsport Times-News
Native fauna and flora on display at Jacob's Nature Park in Johnson City
Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek offers visitors an up close look at the natural habitat of a wetlands area. Located at 1220 King Springs Road, this Johnson City park features the plants, insects and other wildlife found in the region.
Kingsport Times-News
Jeff McCord named new Northeast president
NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
