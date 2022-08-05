Lind Fire fully contained after destroying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO