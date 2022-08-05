Lind Fire fully contained after destroying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

Read on www.khq.com
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
Small business helps generate support for family farm devastated by Williams Lake Fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Community members turned out in droves Saturday to support Sullivan Family Farms–a local small business and farm in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney–at the Bohemian in Spokane Valley. "We sold out of our flowers, we sold out of our...
Fish and Wildlife commission approves upcoming budget
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is buying three new properties as part of its requests for the 2023 budget. The Commission authorized WDFW to buy a 60-acre property in the Quincy Lake Wildlife Area in Grant County, two...
Eastern Washington 'feels different' after first practice of training camp as young players step up
Before gathering with his teammates for Eastern Washington’s first official preseason practice on Saturday morning, Efton Chism III noted the seeming lack of star power across the Eagles’ roster. No All-America selections. No reigning all-conference players. Not a lot of the individual accolades that characterized last year’s 10-3...
