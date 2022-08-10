Sen. Nethercott says Rep. Gray disqualified in secy. of state; Gray denies claims
CHEYENNE – One candidate to succeed Ed Buchanan as Wyoming’s next secretary of state has accused one of her rival office-seekers of not having sufficient qualifications.
A Friday afternoon news release from Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, is disqualified from being the secretary of state. Nethercott cited a recent complaint to the Federal Election Commission against Gray. Separately Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed three GOP candidates for statewide office, including Gray.
Comments / 2