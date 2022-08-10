ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Sen. Nethercott says Rep. Gray disqualified in secy. of state; Gray denies claims

By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 7 days ago
CHEYENNE – One candidate to succeed Ed Buchanan as Wyoming’s next secretary of state has accused one of her rival office-seekers of not having sufficient qualifications.

A Friday afternoon news release from Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, is disqualified from being the secretary of state. Nethercott cited a recent complaint to the Federal Election Commission against Gray. Separately Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed three GOP candidates for statewide office, including Gray.

