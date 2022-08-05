ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Gets a Lap Dance Amid Divorce From Tom Schwartz

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

GNO! Katie Maloney is finding ways to move on from ex Tom Schwartz amid their divorce — including getting a steamy lap dance while out on the town with gal pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly .

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and Beyond

Read article

Kent, 31, posted a video of Maloney, 35, sharing a steamy moment with a stranger via her Instagram Story on Friday, August 5. In the clip, the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host can be seen sitting in a chair as a man dances around her to Ginuwine’s hit song “Pony.”

Maloney, for her part, rubs her hands against the gentleman’s stomach before he pulls off his jean jacket and grey tank top. Kent, meanwhile, can be heard cheering her friend on from behind the camera, yelling, “He’s hot!”

Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram

The sexy night out comes just a few days after Maloney was seen arguing with Schwartz, 39, alone at a booth at his bar Schwartz and Sandy’s in a video obtained by TMZ . In the footage, the Ohio native looks less than thrilled after the TomTom co-owner reportedly flirted with another woman during an outing with friends Their fight was filmed by several cameras for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules .

In March, the couple — who tied the knot in 2019 — announced that they were calling it quits after over a decade together.

Schwartz, however, recently told Us Weekly exclusively that he was still apprehensive about dating following their split.

“Hell no! the Minnesota native told Us in July. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot, by the way. The prospect of dating sounds daunting to me and I am dreading going on my first date. I refuse to do it.”

‘Pump Rules’ Teases All the Different Dynamics on Season 10

Read article

At the time, the businessman added that he’s currently focused on being the best version of himself before anything else. “I’m sort of just relearning how to be myself. Not that I was ever co-dependent. I think that’s happening for some other cast members too. Reliving how to exist in the world as a single person, [is] strange. I feel dirty saying that,” he explained.

Maloney, meanwhile, has been open about her desire to dip her toes into the dating world.  “[I would like to] have fun and get out there and flirt and maybe kiss some boys,” she shared with Us in July. “I can’t get in a relationship right now. First of all, I’m not even divorced yet.”

'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10: Everything to Know So Far

Read article

The Ohio native revealed that she’s mostly interested in finding someone casual who would want to “make out and have fun” but isn't looking for commitment. “Someone that’s not trying to get too serious. A lot of [guys] are really young and that’s kind of fun too. I’m kind of in a cougar era. Being 36, I can date the young one and the young one’s dad. So I kind of love that for me,” she joked.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding

Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!

This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Ginuwine
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lap Dance#Gno#Tmz#Tomtom#Vanderpump Rules
Page Six

Teresa Giudice celebrates bridal shower ahead of Luis Ruelas wedding

Bravo to the happy couple! Teresa Giudice celebrated her bridal shower with some of her “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars on Saturday ahead of her wedding to Luis Ruelas. Giudice, 50, posed for photos in front of a rose-covered wall while wearing a white strapless corset dress and white heels for the joyous occasion. The Bravolebrity also enjoyed a signature cocktail, dubbed the “Tretini,” and clinked glasses with her pals in a video shared to her Instagram Story. The castmates in attendance included Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin, both of whom took to Instagram to wish the bride-to-be a lifetime of bliss. “Showers...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Jonathan Scott Talks About Becoming an ‘Insta-Dad’ to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s 2 Kids: ‘One Big Happy Family’

All in the family! Shortly after Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fell in love, he was thrust into a brand-new world — parenthood. “Family's very important for us and we've got two kids,” the Property Brothers star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, August 3, referring to Deschanel’s two children. “They come over all the time with the nephews, […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

182K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy