Lind Fire fully contained after destroying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
Walla Walla detectives need information after a hunter was shot
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting incident on August 5 around 8:30 p.m. The caller said they were hunting with a partner, who had shot a bear. As is normal in hunting, the caller stayed behind while their partner went to locate the bear they shot in Nightingale Canyon.
Shooting in Pasco, one person dead and two others in the hospital
PASCO, Wash. - A shooting on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. When officers arrives, a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Pasco PD is investigating this as a possible homicide and believe it was...
KSD Looking For Food Nutrition Services Workers
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Those interested in a position as a school Nutrition Services worker, in kitchens and lunchrooms within the Kennewick School District, are invited to a job fair on August 10th. Nutrition Services staff will explain the costs and requirements of a food handler's card and background check, and will...
Diversity and Inclusion Council second annual Celebration of Diversity
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusivity council put on a celebration of diversity on Saturday. The council saw a need for this event in the community, hoping to bring people from different communities together to see what cultures could be right around the corner. "Yeah, you stay in one...
Junior college football to return to Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities is getting a junior college football team for the first time in over three decades with the introduction of a team at Pacific Northwest Christian College. The school’s first football team, the Gladiators, launches September 3. The last time there was a junior...
Eastern Washington 'feels different' after first practice of training camp as young players step up
Before gathering with his teammates for Eastern Washington’s first official preseason practice on Saturday morning, Efton Chism III noted the seeming lack of star power across the Eagles’ roster. No All-America selections. No reigning all-conference players. Not a lot of the individual accolades that characterized last year’s 10-3...
