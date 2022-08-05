ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orinda, CA

calbears.com

Noah Jackson Promoted To Associate Head Coach

BERKELEY – California baseball head coach Mike Neu announced Monday that Noah Jackson will be promoted to associate head coach. Jackson, a 2003 Cal alumnus, recently concluded his fifth year on Neu's staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. "Noah's contributions to our program have played an integral...
BERKELEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour

The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Orinda, CA
Berkeley, CA
California Sports
NBC Bay Area

Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships

Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
PACIFICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore

It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
LIVERMORE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
CONCORD, CA
lvsportsbiz.com

Elections In November Will Affect Athletics’ New Stadium Quest

When teams are hungry for free public money to help build their palatial sports palaces, politics rule the day. And in the case of the Oakland Athletics’ endless quest for a new ballyard, November’s Election Day is crucial for two pivotal political leaders in Oakland and Nevada. In...
LAS VEGAS, NV
franchising.com

Bonchon is Bringing Even More Crunch to California with New Brentwood Location

Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Brand Opens First Delivery and Carryout-Only Concept. August 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // BRENTWOOD, Calif. - With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is a food experience unlike any other Brentwood has had before. The wildly popular restaurant, known for crispy,...
BRENTWOOD, CA
The Bold Italic

New Neighborhood Standout Where Dinner & Dessert Shine: Maybeck’s

Maybeck’s opened in 2016 in the Marina as essentially a renamed Spaghetti Bros. restaurant, going for modern “red sauce” Italian food. I still remember their spumoni ice cream. The restaurant wasn’t exactly worth crossing neighborhoods for but it was solid, and has been closed in pandemic not just for a refresh but a complete rebirth and ownership change, despite keeping the name.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Toys R Us to Make a Comeback in the Bay Area

Toys R Us is making a comeback, but this time with a little help of a major department store. After closing all stores in 2018 due to financial troubles, Toys R Us will soon be inside Macy's stores across the country, including the Bay Area. Some locations have already opened...
RETAIL
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open With Significant Teacher Shortages

As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Vibe Check: Photos of Music, Food & Fun in the Sun at Day 1 of Outside Lands 2022

Little Miss Frozen at Outside Lands must have sold her GA wristband to Little Miss Sunshine because if there was one theme on Day One, it was warmth. Afternoon acts like Spellling and Duckwrth enjoyed some honest-to-God heat, and by the time Dayglow took over the Twin Peaks stage we were treated to a genuine OSL rarity: late-afternoon California light and a sea of happy people at their most beautiful.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Veuve Clicquot and Seafood Towers at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

In collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco announces the launch of the Solaire Terrasse featuring Veuve Clicquot, starting July 28 with brand new food and beverage programming available this summer and fall. Additionally, in advancing the hotel’s environmental sustainability goals, Executive Chef Patrick O’Sullivan and his culinary team presents the Chef’s Herb Garden to provide guests freshly picked herbs and plants in new seasonal dishes at both The Lobby Lounge and Parallel 37.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

