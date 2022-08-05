ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan library faces closure after voters reject millage over LGBTQ literature

By Bruce Walker
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago
David Moorefield
3d ago

This is not banning books. This is withholding financial support for something you disagree with. All the library has to do is remove the offensive material and if anyone requires these books I'm sure they can be found online or in another library of more liberal management. Glad to see citizens using their rights to vote to determine social issues. If many more subjects were put to a vote (democracy) the liberals would be screaming

Steven Boatsman
2d ago

I’m very happy to see this community stand up against the woke agenda and the lgbtq lifestyles being pushed on them by their government. Stand strong and God Bless America!

Raymona Romain
2d ago

please let our children be kids stop this teach when math readings Hystory the truth good because ugly ,science not lies stop this sex stuff they grow up fast enough teach them morals right from wrong manners respect the rights of others stop with all this sex sickness sex is a beautiful thing between married man and women your poisoning our children if that's your choice to do different don't show the kids let them be kids they will grow up fast enough I'm not judging thats God to do!!!! sin is sin just love and respect one another thats wrong to with hold money from our children because of a sex book it's sick without morals let kids be kids

