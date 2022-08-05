Read on grandblancathletics.com
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hall of Fame Coach Passes Away
A former Nouvel Catholic Central teacher, football coach and local Hall of Fame inductee Leo “Smokey” Boyd passed away Thursday, August 4. Boyd was a Saginaw native, born March 29, 1931. He attended high school at St. Peter and Paul and later served in the Army, receiving a National Defense Service medal. During his coaching career, he coached at St. Peter and Paul High School, Bay City Central and Nouvel Catholic Central and coached more winning more games in Saginaw County history with a record of 309-112-4. He was named to the Michigan Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame and the Nouvel High School Hall of Fame.
‘We’re here to be great’ new Grand Blanc coach says as 2022 football season begins
GRAND BLANC, MI – It was hot, humid and the sky opened up shortly after midnight. But nothing could put a damper on the opening day of the 2022 football season for Grand Blanc, which is coming off the best campaign in school history. At least 400 students were...
Saginaw Heritage ready to build off playoff season, despite move to South
SAGINAW, MI – When Traverse City Central and Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley League, the dominoes started to fall. And they fell right on the Heritage football team.
Michigan high school coaching legend Smokey Boyd dies
To the Michigan high school basketball and football community, Leo “Smokey” Boyd is a legend. “It’s funny, but even now I don’t refer to him as Smokey or anything else,” Saginaw Nouvel football assistant coach Greg Meter said. “He was always just Coach to me and his players.”
MLive.com
Top recruits: RB Ethan Clark has Michigan PWO but Ivy League wants him too
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Today provides a look into Clarkston running back Ethan Clark, a recruit who has to decide between his childhood dream school and some of the most elite academic programs in the world.
nbc25news.com
Flint Eastside Mission held its back-to-school bash in Flint
FLINT, Mich.- Flint Eastside Mission held a back-to-school bash to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place Sunday on Delaware Road in Flint. The event consisted of food, and games, and people could get free backpacks and school supplies. New links: 20th Annual Walk for...
MLive.com
Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
MLive.com
Bay County Golf Championship first-round scores, second-round tee times and pairings
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Get ready for a fantastic finish. And that’s what it’s going to take to win the 98th Bay County Golf Championship. The 140-player field heads into the final round of the two-day, 36-hole event on Sunday after reaching the midway point at Bay County Golf Course on Saturday.
FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway underway after downpour
BROOKLYN — The skies opened up and poured down on Michigan International Speedway just 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino 400 was scheduled to begin. Race officials had moved the start time from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 earlier in the day because of the rain in the forecast, but the race is now underway. “Thunderstorm & lightning...
nbc25news.com
Flint Harley Riders hold fundraiser to raise money for Boys & Girls Club of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Harley Riders came together Saturday to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Flint. The riders brought out their bikes and gathered the community for a BBQ. New links: Pet Fest returns to Ascension Genesys Hospital after two year hiatus. Roderick Mcadory, one...
The top 3 cosplay contest winners at Flint’s big comic con and the rest of the best
FLINT, MI - Cosplayers came out in full force to show off their creativity at the largest comic con of the summer in Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con runs through Sunday, August 7 at the Dort Financial Center. The event features celebrity guests, panels, gaming and dozens of vendors selling...
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates National Health Center Week with community events
FLINT, MI – Hamilton Community Health Network is celebrating this year’s National Health Center Week with events focusing on strengthening the community. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration in August with the goal of raising awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the health centers.
Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year
FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
MLive.com
Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards
Kristy Dell carries a bucket of blueberries during Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards in Montrose on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dell, who used to live in Clio, brought her family to the area from North Carolina to visit family, see NASCAR races and pick blueberries. 5 / 26. Blueberry...
theportlandbeacon.com
Obituary for James Vernon Smith
James V. Smith was born on November 30, 1964 at Hurley Hospital in Flint, MI. Shortly thereafter, James was adopted by Jim and Margaret Smith. Growing up, Jim was very active in various youth groups including Boy Scouts and Campus life. Kind is an understatement when describing Jim. He was loving, passionate, and humble. Jim spent his days loving his wife, children, family, and countless friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
nbc25news.com
New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Country Chef in Clio dishing up homestyle food
CLIO, MI — Dawn Binder and George Gojcaj are entrepreneurs at heart with years of experience in the restaurant industry. Now, they have joined forces as the co-owners of The Country Chef of Clio, which opened on Monday, Aug. 1, at 2135 Vienna Road. Breakfast is served all day,...
