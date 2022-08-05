ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Saginaw Hall of Fame Coach Passes Away

A former Nouvel Catholic Central teacher, football coach and local Hall of Fame inductee Leo “Smokey” Boyd passed away Thursday, August 4. Boyd was a Saginaw native, born March 29, 1931. He attended high school at St. Peter and Paul and later served in the Army, receiving a National Defense Service medal. During his coaching career, he coached at St. Peter and Paul High School, Bay City Central and Nouvel Catholic Central and coached more winning more games in Saginaw County history with a record of 309-112-4. He was named to the Michigan Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame and the Nouvel High School Hall of Fame.
Flint Eastside Mission held its back-to-school bash in Flint

FLINT, Mich.- Flint Eastside Mission held a back-to-school bash to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place Sunday on Delaware Road in Flint. The event consisted of food, and games, and people could get free backpacks and school supplies. New links: 20th Annual Walk for...
Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year

FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards

Kristy Dell carries a bucket of blueberries during Blueberry Daze Weekend at Montrose Orchards in Montrose on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dell, who used to live in Clio, brought her family to the area from North Carolina to visit family, see NASCAR races and pick blueberries. 5 / 26. Blueberry...
Obituary for James Vernon Smith

James V. Smith was born on November 30, 1964 at Hurley Hospital in Flint, MI. Shortly thereafter, James was adopted by Jim and Margaret Smith. Growing up, Jim was very active in various youth groups including Boy Scouts and Campus life. Kind is an understatement when describing Jim. He was loving, passionate, and humble. Jim spent his days loving his wife, children, family, and countless friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route

If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall

FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
