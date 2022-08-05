A former Nouvel Catholic Central teacher, football coach and local Hall of Fame inductee Leo “Smokey” Boyd passed away Thursday, August 4. Boyd was a Saginaw native, born March 29, 1931. He attended high school at St. Peter and Paul and later served in the Army, receiving a National Defense Service medal. During his coaching career, he coached at St. Peter and Paul High School, Bay City Central and Nouvel Catholic Central and coached more winning more games in Saginaw County history with a record of 309-112-4. He was named to the Michigan Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame and the Nouvel High School Hall of Fame.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO