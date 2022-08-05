In May 2022, three faculty members and a clinical fellow from the UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging created and led a novel three-part ultrasound procedure course for senior medical students at the UCSF School of Medicine. Training focused on technique for central venous access, paracentesis, and thoracentesis paired with reflection and storytelling to contextualize procedural skills in a larger framework of patient experience and physician emotion.

