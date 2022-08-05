Read on pharmacy.ucsf.edu
Narrative Medicine and Well-Being Incorporated into New Ultrasound Procedure Simulation Course at the UCSF School of Medicine
In May 2022, three faculty members and a clinical fellow from the UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging created and led a novel three-part ultrasound procedure course for senior medical students at the UCSF School of Medicine. Training focused on technique for central venous access, paracentesis, and thoracentesis paired with reflection and storytelling to contextualize procedural skills in a larger framework of patient experience and physician emotion.
Welcome Jessica Crosby, Outreach and Marketing Coordinator
I’d like to welcome Jessica Crosby as the new Outreach and Marketing Coordinator for the UCSF Library. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Global Information and Social Enterprise Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Jessica brings creative ideas and diverse experience to program coordination and communications....
