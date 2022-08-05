CBS4 Exclusive: Police say repeat offender caught on video stealing $800 worth of meat 02:37

MIAMI - West Miami Police say new surveillance video shows a brazen food bandit who strikes the same supermarket twice over a 4-day period, stealing $800 worth of meat.

The video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows the suspect entering the Tropical Supermarket in the middle of the day last Sunday and Wednesday.

West Miami Police detective Richard Menor said the man casually enters the store around 1 p.m. on Sunday and just after noon on Wednesday and goes to the meat department and loads up his backpack with the meat and is then seen leaving the store at 6190 S.W. 8th St.

All this happening just one block away from the West Miami Police Department at 901 S.W. 62nd Ave.

Menor said, "He is pretty confident like he was just shopping and not in any rush and was not concerned about the cameras or being caught on camera but we have good surveillance video. I have not seen anything like this before where the subject comes back and repeats what he has done."

"From what I understand the manager got a tip saying that the meat was being sold locally. He just walked in and made no threats and goes about his business and walks out."

Menor said the suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Lazaro Cabrera-Calero. He said he was arrested in April for a traffic infraction and said his record does not show any arrests for robberies.

Menor adds police have an idea where Cabrera-Calero lives.

Anyone who can help, should call West Miami Police at (305) 266-0530 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

D'Oench also spoke with one of the owners who said she hoped the video would help police and said she and her mother and father run the store.