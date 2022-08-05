ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Kickin Country 100.5

We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota

We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

WE Fest attendance up overall, despite weather glitch

DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest is turning 40 next year, and organizers are already gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of the milestone on Aug. 3-5, 2023. "I think people will be extremely pleased with the lineup," said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke on Monday, Aug. 8, adding that an official announcement of the full lineup will be coming sometime in October. "We've been listening to the talk on social media, and I think we’ve put together a show people will be really proud to be a part of for our 40th anniversary."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. “I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number...
FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
wdayradionow.com

8-08-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

00:55 - Steve Regner Development Officer at Hospice of the Red River Valley talks with Bonnie and Friends about J.J.’s Hog Roast for Hospice happening in Pelican Rapids on August 12th and the 13th. If you would like to make a donation to J.J.’s Hog Roast you can follow this link.
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
kvrr.com

WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Update: West Fargo restaurant closed through Wednesday after weekend fire

(West Fargo, ND) -- Some tough news for fans of a West Fargo restaurant that dealt with a fire over the weekend. Spitfire Bar and Grill took to social media Monday morning to update its customers on the status of the building, which was damaged heavily in the kitchen area following the fire Saturday morning.
WEST FARGO, ND
James
DL-Online

Burgers and brats served up every Tuesday in DL park for Fuller Center

DETROIT LAKES — Burgers and brats sizzled on a grill at the Detroit Lakes City Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 as laughter and chatter filled the picnic shelter. The weekly cook-out is held every Tuesday through Labor Day, with the first meal served at 5:30 p.m. The gathering is a community outreach opportunity for the Fuller Center for Housing of the Detroit Lakes Area, said President Jim Velde.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

This legendary campsite at WE Fest even hosts mini-concerts

DETROIT LAKES — There are many legendary people at campsites in the WE Fest grounds during the three-day country music festival. Some are known for offering friendship and a refreshing beverage, some entertaining games, and others go the distance in decorating their campsite. The Midland Publishing campsite may be...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show

(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
froggyweb.com

Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away

FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire

FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Threat of storms closes WE Fest Main Stage Friday evening

DETROIT LAKES — At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, WE Fest cleared its stage area and concert bowl due to the threat of dangerous storms. "We’ve been advised by authorities to clear the stage area and audience due to incoming severe weather and high winds," WE Fest posted on its Facebook page. "Please return to your campsite or vehicle."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
kvrr.com

2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire Bar and Grill closed Saturday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. WFFD was called just before noon and when firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof above the commercial kitchen. Authorities say...
WEST FARGO, ND

