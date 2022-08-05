‘It's poison:’ ETSU’ s Saylors off social media this season

Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
Axmen chop Burlington 5-2 for Appy League title
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster were born. That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Watch now: Second time around is nice for Central's Mullins
NORTON — With new head coach Jason Mullins at the helm of the Wise Central football program, things are different, but pretty much the same. Just ask Warriors quarterback Braeden Church. Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
Storyteller Motoko brings origami and tales of Japan to Jonesborough
For the first time since 2016, the storyteller Motoko will showcase her thoughtful personal stories and wonderous folk tales from Japan as a performer for the Storytelling Live! seasonal concert series. “It’s an honor,” she said. “I’m super excited to be back in Jonesborough. I can’t wait to see the...
Noland says mental health of student-athletes will come first
The landscape of intercollegiate athletics is changing rapidly and East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland says his athletic department has to change to keep pace. Shortly before the university introduced Brenda Mock Brown as its new women’s basketball coach, Noland took a moment to outline the expectations of the...
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by the nickname “Coach Mock,” takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm
KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added a Rose Family attorney once again. The firm announced last week the addition of J. Christopher Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
ETSU’s Dr. Kenneth Olive named to AMA/AAMC Liaison Committee on Medical Education
Dr. Kenneth E. Olive of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) for the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges. Olive, who will serve a three-year term, is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and...
Watch now: Carter Fold celebrates with festival for first time since 2019
HILTONS, Va. — Rita Forrester, grand daughter of 20th century country music legends A.P. and Sara Carter of Scott County, may have won the prestigious 2022 Virginian of the Year honor earlier this year. But she is admittedly and adamantly down to earth, as is the festival and venue...
Doughboys blast State Liners in season finale
The Johnson City Doughboys ended their Appalachian League season with a flurry. Johnson City scored 12 runs in the second inning on its way to a 16-0 beatdown of Bristol on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The game was called after 4½ innings due to heavy rain.
'Nancy' tells story of abolitionist's slave
The story of Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, will be told next month with an original play. The play “Nancy” was written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, and follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote into his will a desire to free Nancy to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court.
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
Minding Your Business: U.S. Census data shows teacher pay lacks even when education doesn't
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting through the dog days of summer. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.62, down 16 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.72, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.87.
cardinalnews.org
Cardinal News Update on Blue Ridge PBS: Bristol casino
Blue Ridge PBS produces a Cardinal News Update with one of our journalists talking about stories in the news. In this latest episode, Megan Schnabel talks about the new casino in Bristol. You can view it through the Echo streaming service on demand here. Here’s the coverage we had on...
Tennessee Board of Regents to vote on McCord as Northeast president recommendation Monday
NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord, Tennessee commissioner of labor and workforce development, likely will be named the next full-time president of Northeast State Community College Monday morning, Aug. 8. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s public community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus,...
Expanded services at ETSU’s Ryan White Center of Excellence for HIV/AIDS Care
A new grant will allow East Tennessee State University to expand clinical services to provide support for individuals with HIV in the region. Dr. Jonathan Moorman, co-director of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Diseases and Immunity and vice chair for Research and Scholarship in the Department of Internal Medicine, has received a notice of award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Dog Days Riverfest
The inaugural Dog Days Riverfest saw seven bands take the stage at USA Raft in Erwin on Friday and Saturday. Festival-goers braved the rain to hear live music from the Dimestore Cowboys, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Pixel Vision, Daniel Byrd's Boogie Machine, Big Son, Florencia and the Feeling and The Kindest People.
Science Hill football season tickets now available
The wait is almost over, as Science Hill football will open their home football season by hosting Anderson County on Friday, Aug. 26. The ‘Toppers will start their season the week before when they travel to Elizabethton on Friday, Aug. 19. Reserved tickets for the five home contests are...
