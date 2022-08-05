Read on sf.funcheap.com
“Dusted and Blue” Pottery Sidewalk Sale w/ 15 Bay Area Artists (SF)
Check out Dusted and Blue’s Pottery Sidewalk Sale with handmade ceramics from more than 15 local Bay Area artists. We’ve created mugs, bowls, plates, jars, platters, bottles, spoon rests and so much more for you to choose from. No ticket is needed, just stop on by. We’ll be set up out front of 1242 Mason Street from 11am-4pm on Saturday, August 13 and can’t wait to see you!
Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest (SF)
Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest (SF) Letterform Archive’s second exhibition will celebrate design that empowers communities and fights oppression. Curated by Silas Munro of the design studio Polymode with Stephen Coles of Letterform Archive, Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest features more than 100 objects, including broadsheets, buttons, signs, t-shirts, posters, and ephemera spanning the 1800s to today. In sections exploring the many ways to voice dissent (VOTE!, RESIST!, LOVE!, TEACH!, and STRIKE!), the show charts a typographic chant of resistance across more than a century of protest graphics.
“Puff Puff Laugh” SF’s Cannabis Lounge Comedy Show
Barbary Coast upholds a tradition of “higher” quality in San Francisco. For the first time ever, HellaFunny is taking over SF’s premier cannabis lounge, Barbary Coast, for a night of “Puff Puff Laugh.” That’s right… it’s the only comedy show in San Francisco where you can (legally in California) get high during the show.
Twang Sunday at Thee Parkside w/Opossum Sun Trail (SF)
All Ages and Free Twang! Sunday with Opossum Sun Trail and Andres Miguel Cervantes. 4-7 pm at Thee Parkside. Andrés Miguel Cervantes is a Mexican-American singer songwriter based in San Francisco and San Diego, California. Influenced by songwriters Leonard Cohen, Townes Van Zandt, Fred Neil, and Vicente Fernadez, Cervantes’s lyrics are distinctly his own, with beautiful, haunting images of landscapes both internal and external—stories of traveling, searching, rambling, and experiencing the impermanence of life and love. Suffused with a dreamlike, mysterious atmosphere, his complex songs are grounded in an honesty and simplicity that make them timeless and deeply relevant.
African American Quilt Guild of Oakland Quilting Workshop (de Young Museum)
Celebrate the art of Faith Ringgold with the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland by participating in a guided quilting workshop and drop-in family art-making activity. Explore your creativity by making a small fabric “painting” to tell a story or convey an idea or experience that is important to you.
Comedy at Madam Racecar
Enjoy Free Comedy and swanky drinks 2nd Wednesdays 7:30p at Madam Racecar in the deep Mission. Wednesday June 8th at 7:30p Join Mutiny Radio Presents Free Comedy at Madam Racecar! This swanky new bar serves great cocktails and has a full kitchen to make your Wednesday night great with the Bay Area’s Favorite comics to entertain you.
Wildling Golden Gate Park Cleanup (SF)
We partnered up with Wildling Shoes, a purpose driven minimal shoes company, to host our first Golden Gate Park Cleanup. Our local parks and forests are stewarded by companies & volunteers just like you! We welcome you to an engaging day of shoes on the ground with your friends, raising awareness about litter and plastic pollution.
Great Highway Park Cleanup
Help us clean up along Great Highway Park. Meet at The Riptide (3639 Taraval St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after...
SF’s “Hip Hop for Change” Outdoor Festival at The Presidio
All Day Outdoor Festival Featuring A Panel Discussion, Kids Craft Zone, Vendors, Full Bar, Food Trucks And Ways To Get Involved In Adding Color To The Green Movement!. D Smoke + Sa-Roc + Sol Development + Lady Ryan + Shortkut. Hosted By Lateef The Truthspeaker. The Environmental Justice Summit is...
“Goodness + Summer Jamz Day Party” at Kapwa Gardens (SoMa)
Celebrate Summer in The City with good music, good people, and good times at GOODNESS SF! Massive Selector’s own Proof is teaming up with Denver-based DJ Low Key to bring you a FREE outdoor party with food, drinks, and our favorite DJs to raise the vibrations and bring folx from all walks of life together under the sun on Saturday, August 13, 12-6p at Kapwa Gardens in San Francisco!
Bernal Heights “Hillwide Garage Sale” 2022 (SF)
The Bernal Hillwide, arguably San Francisco’s largest and most famous single day garage sale. Each year over 100 households participate to exchange trash for treasure. This bargain bonanza only happens once each year and is an annual Bernal Heights tradition. Records, vehicles, water toys, collectibles and even baked goods...
“Mad Jokes at Mad Oak” Free Comedy Show in Oakland
F Bomb Comedy is bringing the best comics from the Bay and beyond to the beautifully intimate patio at Mad Oak! Come laugh your troubles away with comics that have appeared on Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central while enjoying amazing food and drink. Hump day will never be the same!
Sunday Jazz Series in Downtown Petaluma
Summer Jazz Concert Series continues in Downtown Petaluma every Sunday afternoon from 1:00-3:30! Come enjoy the sounds of some of the best players in the Bay Area. Each week the lineup changes but it always promises to be swingin’! Situated in the lovely Helen Putnam Plaza in Petaluma right inbetween Speakeasy and Petaluma Pie Co. Bring your family and come enjoy for free!
FREE: Oakland Comedy Night at “Golden State Lounge”
“HellaSecret” Speakeasy Comedy Show & Cocktail Night (Oakland) Get ready for our “HellaSecret” speakeasy comedy show in Oakland. A series of pop-up (and socially distant) live comedy shows at unique spots all across the bay. We’ll take over a venue and you’ll get an email with the secret location.
“Page Street Parklet” Happy Hour Party w/ Bubbles & Drinks (SF)
Why? We applied (and awarded! 🥳) for a @ccg_sfgov to build a community parklet on #PageSlowStreet. We’re partnering with Haight Burbon Shop 🥃 and @fauvescraper to design the space, and want to share our ideas and designs (seating, planters/garden, art, little library, fairy garden, etc.) and hear your feedback.
$5.75 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose
One of the most socially-distant ways to have fun, The West Wind Drive-In theaters in both San Jose and Concord are open for good old fashioned drive-in move fun. – $8.75 adults, $2 kids 5-11 (kids 4 and under free) – Tuesday night “Family Fun Night” is $5.75 per adult...
Golden Gate Park Rose Garden Tour (SF)
Join the San Francisco Rose Society on Sunday, August 14 starting at 1 p.m., for a tour of the Golden Gate Park Rose Garden led by its supervisor, Kleyton Jones. Learn about this park feature and its Roses from our staff lead who takes care of it!. The rose garden...
Multimedia Shadow Play With Manual Cinema (Exploratorium)
Step into the Wattis Studio and create your own form of live cinema in an installation designed by Emmy Award-winning Manual Cinema. Using vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live-feed cameras, multi-channel sound design, and a live music ensemble, Manual Cinema transforms the experience of going to the movies and imbues it with energy, ingenuity, and theatricality. Experiment with some of the same tools Manual Cinema uses in its productions to craft your own immersive multimedia shadow play. Get inspired by the familiar materials you encounter and continue your experiments at home!
SF’s 2022 “Jerry Day” Free Music Festival + Excelsior Art Walk
20th Annual “Jerry Day” Concert Festival + Excelsior After Parties. The Grateful Dead’s iconic bearded lead singer Jerry Garcia had deep roots in San Francisco, having spent his childhood in the Excelsior. After his death, the first “Jerry Day” was held in 2002 to raise money to fix a rundown playground, and an annual music celebration was born. For the festival’s 20th anniversary, enjoy more than six hours of jams and tributes at the amphitheater in McLaren Park that now bears his name. And just like the Dead’s concerts never seemed to end, from 7-10 p.m. the festival leaves the park, spilling into the neighborhood for 11 different after parties, concerts and art installations gracing store-front windows and parklets.
Trivia and Game Night Fundraiser at Reeve’s (SF)
Come to Reeve’s bar to play trivia, board games, and support a great cause. This is a fundraiser for the San Francisco Beacon Initiative, a non profit that leads the work of implementing Beacons across 27 public schools in San Francisco. The San Francisco Beacon Initiative coordinates public and private partnerships and funding that enable schools, communities, and families to offer academic, social, and emotional support to their youth as they prepare for lives as successful adults.
