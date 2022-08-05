20th Annual “Jerry Day” Concert Festival + Excelsior After Parties. The Grateful Dead’s iconic bearded lead singer Jerry Garcia had deep roots in San Francisco, having spent his childhood in the Excelsior. After his death, the first “Jerry Day” was held in 2002 to raise money to fix a rundown playground, and an annual music celebration was born. For the festival’s 20th anniversary, enjoy more than six hours of jams and tributes at the amphitheater in McLaren Park that now bears his name. And just like the Dead’s concerts never seemed to end, from 7-10 p.m. the festival leaves the park, spilling into the neighborhood for 11 different after parties, concerts and art installations gracing store-front windows and parklets.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO