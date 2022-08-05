ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wtaw.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Sentenced To Prison After Admitting To A Bryan Residential Burglary

A Bryan man has admitted breaking to a Bryan home last October. 37 year old Bruce Briggs was sentenced last week in Brazos County district court to ten years in prison. According to online records, Briggs was allowed to remain free after entering a guilty plea two weeks ago as part of a deal with the district attorney’s office.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Seize Guns And Cash Thanks To Public Assistance

College Station police go to social media over the weekend with another example of public assistance. CSPD posted a photo of three handguns and several hundred dollars in cash that was seized after responding to a citizens report of five to six men burglarizing a vehicle Saturday at 3:40 in the morning in the area of Holleman and Cottage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 10:00, Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Highway 290 West for a disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Land Mom, 39 of Brenham, had an active Criminal Trespass for the property. Mom was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and for making a Terroristic Threat to a Family or Household member. Mom was transported to Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Ringleader of credit card skimming scheme sent to prison

HOUSTON, TX -- A 31-year-old Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in Southeast Texas over the last six years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Durlan Garica-Pupo pleaded guilty May 18, 2021,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Texas Couple Files Federal Lawsuit Against Rosenberg Police Department

A Texas couple has filed a federal lawsuit against the police department in Rosenberg after being pulled over at gunpoint on Nov. 6, 2020, according to VICE News. Fifty-seven-year-old Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis, 67, were held at gunpoint by the police after being pulled over by three police vehicles. The police were responding to a call about Black teenagers waving guns at another group of kids. The teenagers were driving a white vehicle with black rims and tinted windows. The couple was driving a white Dodge Charger with silver hubcaps.
ROSENBERG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cspd
CBS LA

Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Prison For Swallowing A Baggie Containing Crack Cocaine

A Bryan man admits to swallowing a baggie containing crack cocaine. A 12 year prison sentence is part of the plea agreement between 54 year old Steven Hawkins and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. The deal also includes Hawkins admitting, but not being prosecuted, for possessing the crack...
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Found Body in Porter, Seeks Public’s Help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — UPDATE: On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy