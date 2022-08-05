A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars

Read on wtaw.com
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Sentenced To Prison After Admitting To A Bryan Residential Burglary
A Bryan man has admitted breaking to a Bryan home last October. 37 year old Bruce Briggs was sentenced last week in Brazos County district court to ten years in prison. According to online records, Briggs was allowed to remain free after entering a guilty plea two weeks ago as part of a deal with the district attorney’s office.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Seize Guns And Cash Thanks To Public Assistance
College Station police go to social media over the weekend with another example of public assistance. CSPD posted a photo of three handguns and several hundred dollars in cash that was seized after responding to a citizens report of five to six men burglarizing a vehicle Saturday at 3:40 in the morning in the area of Holleman and Cottage.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 10:00, Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Highway 290 West for a disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Land Mom, 39 of Brenham, had an active Criminal Trespass for the property. Mom was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and for making a Terroristic Threat to a Family or Household member. Mom was transported to Washington County Jail for booking.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Ringleader of credit card skimming scheme sent to prison
HOUSTON, TX -- A 31-year-old Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in Southeast Texas over the last six years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Durlan Garica-Pupo pleaded guilty May 18, 2021,...
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
Houston nurse in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
A Houston nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including an 11-month-old, and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.
Texas Couple Files Federal Lawsuit Against Rosenberg Police Department
A Texas couple has filed a federal lawsuit against the police department in Rosenberg after being pulled over at gunpoint on Nov. 6, 2020, according to VICE News. Fifty-seven-year-old Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis, 67, were held at gunpoint by the police after being pulled over by three police vehicles. The police were responding to a call about Black teenagers waving guns at another group of kids. The teenagers were driving a white vehicle with black rims and tinted windows. The couple was driving a white Dodge Charger with silver hubcaps.
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says her beloved dog was whipped and shot to death while visiting neighborhood in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Jenna Gonzales had an instant connection with her dog Tank. “I jumped out of my car because he almost got hit, and I’m like, ‘oh, my gosh!’” she recalled. “He just runs full speed (and) jumps in my arms and starts licking me.”
Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6
A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
fox26houston.com
Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board
HOUSTON - On August 8, 49 years ago 13-year-old Stanton Dreymala became Elmer Wayne Henley's last known victim. His parents are the last surviving parents of the teenage boys killed in the mass murders. They want Henley to die behind bars, but he's now being considered for compassionate release. "It...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
kwhi.com
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
wtaw.com
Prison For Swallowing A Baggie Containing Crack Cocaine
A Bryan man admits to swallowing a baggie containing crack cocaine. A 12 year prison sentence is part of the plea agreement between 54 year old Steven Hawkins and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. The deal also includes Hawkins admitting, but not being prosecuted, for possessing the crack...
Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say
Police said the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up to her and fired multiple times. The victim turned her back to protect her child from the gunfire.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Found Body in Porter, Seeks Public’s Help
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — UPDATE: On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
87-year-old woman found dead with human bite on her stomach in her northwest Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
