City issues nuisance notice, condemnations for controversial downtown St. Louis lofts

Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is looking into what’s going on at Loop Lofts Apartments. They were affected by flooding and some residents were told they had to move out by Monday. Loop Lofts Resident Janayah Dunlap said she lost everything on the...
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.
University City has a long flood history. The feds have a short list of solutions.
As water rushed from the River Des Peres into hundreds of University City homes after record-shattering rains late last month, city and federal officials already had a recommendation for how to reduce longstanding flood risks along the waterway. For decades, experts have studied the flood-prone upper parts of the urban...
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
Rains damage dam in Overland city park. State opens fishing to nets.
JEFFERSON CITY — Heavy rains in recent weeks damaged a dam on a small lake in the St. Louis County city of Overland. The city has closed a walking trail on the dam, and the Missouri Department of Conservation has suspended restrictions on fishing to encourage people to salvage fish from Wild Acres Park Lake.
Party's over: St. Louis election board nixes partisan labels for special race
ST. LOUIS — What a difference one vote can make. The city elections board said Friday it will hold the Aug. 23 special election to fill an empty 22nd Ward aldermanic seat without party labels next to names on the ballot. The decision marked a reversal for the board:...
Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change
On the night of April 24, 2013, six residents living in a neighborhood just north of downtown St. Louis say they saw the same thing. A young Black man – 25-year-old Cary Ball Jr. — crashed his car, got out, stumbled onto another car and limped away. And then each said they saw Ball drop […] The post Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change appeared first on Missouri Independent.
St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog
More than 24,000 low-level court cases will be dismissed in St. Louis due to a backlog.
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ronda Walker worked as the nursing director at a nursing home in the St. Louis region. Walker soon began planning her exit strategy, because she could not face seeing clients die and nursing staff fall seriously ill. The final straw was the day she suffered a stroke in early summer 2020.
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
Fire guts Taco Bell in Ballwin
A Taco Bell restaurant on Manchester Road in Ballwin went up in flames.
Final report release into 2017 deadly boiler explosion in Soulard
SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV) - Three years later, the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released its final report after a massive boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell Boulevard, leaving four dead in Soulard. On April 3, 2017, a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell...
Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening
Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
Friendly Temple Church helps hundreds of flood victims
Hundreds of flood victims lined up Saturday at the Friendly Temple Chuch in north St. Louis to get some much-needed help.
Guilty plea in St. Louis murder-for-hire plot
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Kevin Cunningham, 36, pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire charge in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig. He appeared before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey later that day to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl.
Byers' Beat: Application process to become St. Louis police chief extended
ST. LOUIS — It’s been almost a year since St. Louis’ Chief of Police announced he was retiring, and now the deadline to apply to replace him has been extended and the man in charge of the process is within weeks of departing the city himself. The...
