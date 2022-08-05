Nearly One Month Later Winning Hadi Shrine Half-Pot Ticket Still Unclaimed

Read on 103gbfrocks.com
Indiana Realtors Hosting Statewide Blood Drive – Here’s How to Give in Evansville
Donating blood is one of the most simple, yet effective ways to give back. It requires no real financial investment, aside from maybe a couple of gallons of gas to get to the donation site, and yet it can have a massive impact. It Is Literally Life-Saving. Donating blood is...
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Where Are The Free Public Wifi Zones Across Evansville?
These days you pretty much need internet access to do anything, so it's important that free public wifi zones are popping up across Evansville. For many of us, we use the internet every day. It's where we connect with our friends and family, it's where we get the news, and it's where we find information. Many students rely on the internet to access assignments and homework. In this day and age access to the internet has become a necessity.
Evansville Police Officer Coordinates an Unforgettable Birthday Surprise for Young Man with Autism
Officer Taylor Merriss has been with the Evansville Police Department for seven years. Last year she stepped into the role of Special Projects Coordinator, and this week she was able to coordinate a very special surprise, that Noel will never forget. Meet Noel. Taylor first met her friend Noel through...
WATCH – Evansville Mayor and Staff Members Recreate Viral ‘Avengers’ Swimming Pool Video
While I'm sure Mayor Lloyd Winnecke takes his job of running the city of Evansville very seriously, it's nice to see that he's not afraid to let loose and have some fun every so often. Case in point, a recent TikTok video where he and a few of his staff members recreate a viral video imitating "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" using the pool at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
Thousands in Evansville Area Are Without Power How Long is the Food in Your Fridge Safe?
On August 1st a storm rolled through the Evansville area that left thousands without power. It has many wondering, how long is refrigerated food good when you don't have power?. Thousands Without Power. I live in Evansville and around 7 PM last night our power was knocked out when a...
Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend
Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
Southern Indiana Woman Shocked When Tire Is Flattened By A Splinter
If you have driven through Evansville this week, I'm sure you've seen plenty of tree limbs and debris left from Monday's storms. I have a little Public Service Announcement for you, that might save you from getting a flat tire. So Many Trees in Roadways. Tiny Splinter Takes Out Tire.
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Southern Indiana Historic Greeks Candy Renovation Project Seeking New Budget Quotes
Let's go back in time just a little bit. Back to the days of the Five & Dime shops, the hustle, and bustle of downtown businesses, and the classic malt shop. Greeks Candy Shop opened in Princeton, Indiana way back in 1906. It was a downtown hangout spot for teens. Dave Thomas, yes, THE Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's was very fond of Greeks. He lived in Princeton prior to inventing the Frosty.
Southern Indiana Police Remind Motorists to Be Alert For School Zones and Busses
If you don't have kids in school, you might not even realize the schools are back in session this week. It certainly seems like the school year starts earlier every year. Before I go into a 'Back in my day' rant, let's get to the information you need to keep in mind during the school year.
Packed Kentucky Animal Shelter Offering Free Cat & Kitten Adoptions in August [PHOTOS]
Cat people this is for you. The Daviess County Animal Shelter is packed with kitties and they need the help of the community. The unfortunate reality of not spaying or neutering your cat means there will be lots of kitty cats running around town without a family or anywhere to go. A lot of these cats end up at a shelter. Many times the shelters are so full they don't have the room to house these innocent fur balls. What happens is unthinkable if they are not adopted.
Where to Take Your Tree Limbs from the Recent Storm Damage in Evansville
While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.
Warrick County Sheriff Seeking Witnesses to Accident Leading to the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to the accident resulting in the death of a 4-year-old boy around 4:00 AM Monday morning. According to a report the Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook Monday afternoon, Central Dispatch received a call from a driver saying they had just struck a child with their vehicle on Highway 66 near the intersection of Outer Lincoln Avenue (pictured, above).
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
Evansville Indiana’s Bluestocking Social To Celebrate Second Birthday & You’re Invited
Anytime a local business celebrates a birthday, it is cause for celebration but personally, I am pretty excited to see one of Evansville's indie bookstores thriving. Bluestocking Social, owned by Annie and Matt (and their shop pets!) is one of two independent bookstores in the city and they offer more than just books. Tucked away behind a bright blue door in a basement near the University of Evansville, Bluestocking Social supplies the city with books, art supplies ranging from painting materials to drawing needs, and printmaking tools. I have even purchased books from them that they ordered special for me.
