ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were both in a ‘stressed state’ at reunion and had ‘unresolved issues’ says expert

By Amanda Devlin, Charlotte Hulme
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A BODY language guru has claimed Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were both in a "stressed state" as they returned to filming.

Pictures showed the pair looking downcast as they left the Love Island reunion last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4DO4_0h6aKFQO00
Love Island's Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have been seen looking frosty Credit: Splash

A photographer shouted out to fishmonger Luca, 23, as he arrived back with the 19-year-old at their hotel: “You've got your hands full there".

Luca reportedly replied: “Oh don't mate, she's got the right hump with me!"

Now expert Carole Railton insists the pair have "unresolved issues" after studying their body language.

Carole told The Sun: "Luca has both hands over his mouth showing he is, at this time, under pressure, using his hands to self-sooth. Babies often push their hands to their mouth with a blanket when they are upset.

"Gemma has her hand on her forehead, which shows she is in deep thought and attempting to block out distractions, whilst knowing and agreeing to the situation she finds herself in.

"They are both in a stressed state trying to resolve their problems independently.

"I believe they are still a couple working things through."

Gemma fuelled rumours they're already on the rocks after Luca went "missing" from her social media.

Returning to Instagram for the first time, she shared a picture of herself enjoying a drink as she looked to the future – without a single mention of Luca.

She wrote: “It’s so good to be back home after what has been an incredible and unforgettable experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxZ84_0h6aKFQO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmF2Y_0h6aKFQO00

“I am genuinely so grateful for all the support throughout, thank you so much 🤍 I’m looking forward to the next chapter now and will keep you updated on the journey 💋.”

Her followers were quick to spot his absence and rushed to comment, with one person asking: “Yikes where’s luca?”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
BRONX, NY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I was nicknamed ‘wheelie bin’ gob due to my black & green teeth – now I can’t stop smiling after stranger’s kind gesture

A WOMAN who was nicknamed 'wheelie bin teeth' by bullies has got her smile back after a dentist flew her to Turkey for life-changing surgery - when they spotted her on TikTok. Paige Griffin, 26, had been teased for her 'one black, one brown and one green' teeth since primary school and the nasty comments continued as an adult.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack

MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018. Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral

LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton on Turning Down ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Role, Praise From ‘Yoda’s Dad’

Click here to read the full article. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he had to turn down a fighter pilot’s role in Tom Cruise hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” directed by Joseph Kosinski. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hamilton, who is a friend of Cruise, says that he saw “Top Gun” as a child and fixated on being a fighter pilot. “So when I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to ask him [Cruise],’ ” Hamilton told Vanity Fair. “I said, ‘I don’t care what role it is. I’ll...
MOTORSPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
655K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy