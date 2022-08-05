ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday.

Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.

The Gunners still had to endure a nervy second half before Bukayo Saka's attempted cross was deflected into his own net by Palace defender Marc Guehi in the 85th.

Arsenal took the lead from a well-worked corner in the 20th, when Zinchenko met a long delivery into the area and headed back across goal toward Gabriel Martinelli, who nodded the ball in from close range.

Martinelli should have scored in the opening minutes after a rampaging run from Jesus, who dribbled his way into the box before the ball was deflected into the path of his fellow Brazilian, who scuffed his shot wide of the far post.

“The way we started the game, the way we played the first half an hour, I think was superb,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We should have scored another one or two, we missed some chances. But (if) you want to win here, you have to dig in.”

Zinchenko and Jesus both joined from Manchester City in the offseason while Saliba was signed in 2019 but spent the last three seasons on loan in his native France. The center back looked composed and confident in his league debut, making key interventions and blocks as Palace chased an equalizer.

“It’s a long time I waited for this moment,” Saliba said. "I’m so glad to start with a clean sheet and a win.”

Arsenal also needed two good saves from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to maintain the lead.

Ramsdale first reacted quickly to palm away a close-range header from Odsonne Edouard in the 42nd minute, then got down low to block a shot from Eberechi Eze in the 54th.

“Aaron did incredibly well and he won the game for us,” Arteta said.

For Arsenal, it made for a much better start to the season than last year, when it also opened the campaign on a Friday night but fell to at promoted Brentford 2-0 and went on to lose the next two games as well.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea reject West Ham loan offer for Conor Gallagher — report

The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England star Rachel Daly signs for Aston Villa

Aston Villa have signed European champion and England international Rachel Daly on a three-year contract.The versatile Lioness played left-back in Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front.Harrogate-born Daly, 30,  makes her return to England after playing for the Houston Dash in America’s NWSL, with previous spells at Leeds, Lincoln Ladies and West Ham.We just won the euros pic.twitter.com/axRebQNtVA— Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) July 31, 2022Ward said: “This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer.“Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team.“But for us, she is a forward and we can’t wait to see her scoring goals.” Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
SOCCER
SB Nation

Timo Werner ‘on verge of’ joining RB Leipzig from Chelsea — reports

Timo Werner’s time at Chelsea looks to be drawing to a close and perhaps ending very soon indeed, with a return to RB Leipzig expected to be finalized in the coming week. And said return might even be a transfer rather than just a loan, though reports so far are a bit short on any information about the potential fees involved and all permutations appear to still be on the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA
