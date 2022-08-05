Read on www.portlandmercury.com
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
pickathon.com
Pickathon Day Two Has Arrived! Gates Open at 9am
Alright Weekend Pass holders, it’s your time to shine…we’re excited to welcome you with open arms to our little slice of festival paradise. I mean, just take a look at some of the photos of yesterday’s glorious kickoff (below)!. Our gates open bright and early at...
momcollective.com
August Events for Portland Families
We’re winding down the final days of summer, so best to soak up the best Portland and the surrounding area have to offer. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy the season in and around our fair city while the sun is still shining!. Sand Island...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Mercado’s Taste of Latin America
Portland Mercado’s Taste of Latin America brings together some of our city’s best Latin flavors and goods. The Portland Mercado is the hub of Latin culture in our city. The public market space features eight food carts and five indoor businesses representing the diverse flavors of Latin America. It also hosts fun cultural events throughout the year.
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Memories of Growing Up in Woodstock
Here's an overview of the last century in Woodstock, as reflected in the memories of a longtime resident. Portland has seen its share of changes over the past 90 years: The opening of the St. Johns Bridge in 1931; the dedication of the Portland-Columbia Airport in 1949; and the election of Portland's first female Mayor — Dorothy McCullough Lee.
The Portland Mercury
Cool Down with the Mercury's SUMMER OF SLUSHIES! Ending Soon!
Happening right now, but only through August 14... it's the coolest, most delicious event of the summer!. The Portland Mercury and Jim Beam proudly present the Summer of Slushies! Get boozy, frozen, custom-made slushies at your favorite bars—and for only $6 each! Check out all of these delicious concoctions NOW! Want to find a delicious, cooling slushie near you? Check out our SLUSHIE MAP!
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbies Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbies Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Couples $70. Single Woman...
This Is The Best Chili In Washington
LoveFood found every state's tastiest bowl of chili.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Vancouver At Night
Vancouver is a vibrant city and one of the most livable cities in the world. Its location near the ocean and forests makes it one of the most beautiful cities to visit in Canada. Vancouver’s scenery is captivating with its waterfront skyline, snow-capped mountains and modern glass buildings. You’ll find plenty to keep you busy both during the day and in Vancouver at night.
theshadowleague.com
Dame Dolla Keeps It Real At Formula Zero Camp About The Mentality Of Young Athletes With People “Kissing They Ass”
Damian Lillard is paying attention to the next generation of hoopers and doesn’t like what he sees. As a result, he created the Formula Zero camp, which started last week at the YMCA in Beaverton, Oregon. The camp took 40 talented student-athletes from high school and college and placed them into Dame’s hands to learn the “formula” that gelled the Portland Trailblazers by none other than their leader, who wears jersey number “zero.”
kptv.com
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heatwave
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than 200...
When it Comes to Beer, The Northwest is King
If beer didn't exist, the Northwest would find it necessary to invent it. Maybe it's the grey skies of Seattle, or the snow-packed winters in Spokane, and the general... "weirdness" of Portland. Maybe it's the long stretches of wheat-fields, or desert, with not a neighbor in sight. Something about living...
Annual car show cruises into Troutdale
Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, draws thousands into downtown.Gleaming chrome, whitewalled tires, purring engines, drop-tops and hatchbacks from every decade lined the streets of downtown Troutdale as the annual car show drew thousands. The 18th annual Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, made a roaring return Saturday, Aug. 6, for a day filled with family fun. "Today is about hanging out with car collectors and fellow enthusiasts," said organizer John Leamy. The cruise-in had more than 200 cars on display, from convertibles, Corvettes, customs, imports,...
The Portland Mercury
UPDATE: Two Cooling Centers to Open Sunday in Portland
Two cooling centers will open at 2 pm in Portland Sunday as temperatures return to the triple digits. The Midland and Gresham libraries have extended their hours until 8 pm to help people stay out fo the heat. The Lloyd Center Mall has also extended its hours until 10 pm on Sunday.
hereisoregon.com
Suburban hiking guide: 16 adventures in the suburbs of Portland
Portland’s suburban hiking trails are calling. Whether you’re trying to save gas money, looking to stick close to home or are in search of easier adventures fit for people of all ages and abilities, there’s bound to be a spot in the suburbs for you. There are...
madlyodd.com
Cozy tiny house is built on the weekends for under $40K
After years of living in crowded roommate situations, Sarah and Joel were ready to get their own place. They weren’t prepared to purchase a home and decided to downsize into a tiny house in northeast Portland, Oregon. The two self-identified “project people” quickly got excited about building a home....
Bougie bargains and community care in Central Beaverton
Tanya Hawkins feels called to help people in need. Through her resale shop, she and a small army of volunteers are doing just that.The atmosphere in the shop on the corner of Southwest Fifth and Main streets in Central Beaverton is more like a house party with regulars coming and going — sometimes there to pick up a bag of clothes purchased online, sometimes to shop in person among friends. To the uninitiated, it's hard to tell the customers from the help, because they're all customers and they all seem to help. The friendly atmosphere is driven by Tanya Hawkins,...
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
Public invited to help rename Southwest Portland park and pool
A Park; Wilson Outdoor Pool both slated to be renamed this fall with input from ad hoc committee and online surveyNearly two years after getting a temporary name, A Park in Southwest Portland is slated to be renamed by the city. Portland Parks & Recreation says community input will help determine the new name for the west side park, which was previously called Custer Park until former City Commissioner Amanda Fritz gave it a placeholder name before she left office, with hopes of finding a more suitable name for the city park. "We have put out a call for...
