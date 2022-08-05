Tommy Hilfiger Announces Tommy Factory & New Campaign Starring Kate And Lila Moss—Here’s What You Need To Know

Read on fashionweekdaily.com
Katie Holmes Wears a Cute Oversized Jumpsuit While Out With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten
Katie Holmes has perfected the casual date look. The Alone Together actress was seen on a day out yesterday with her boyfriend, musician and producer Bobby Wooten III, in NYC's Washington Square Park. The couple were all smiles as they walked hand in hand through the park, with Holmes making a compelling case for an oversized jumpsuit as date wear.
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ Costumes Were Inspired by Patti Smith, Debbie Harry, and Audrey Hepburn
At the center of Netflix's Persuasion is Dakota Johnson’s Anne Elliot, whose spunky spirit is paired with costumes inspired by iconic stars.
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos
Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
Elvis Was ‘Always Dressed up,’ Even at Home, Priscilla Presley Says
Even when not performing on stage and in front of crowds, Elvis apparently stayed dressed up, according to his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
Katy Perry Apologizes to Kim Kardashian For Pulling Pete Davidson as Her 'Lover' On TikTok
Katy Perry may have a new man in her future according to TikTok's M.A.S.H. game. The 37-year-old "Firework" singer took part in the platform's new viral trend where participants use a filter to play the childhood future telling game that determines your house, car, number of children and partner. Perry...
‘Looks don’t define you’: Miranda Lambert fans push back at body-shamers
Miranda Lambert fans are defending the country music star after a video of her performing went viral this week.
Kelly Ripa's multimillionaire fortune is thanks to Generations of hosting ABC shows
Kelly Ripa‘s years of acting and extensive time hosting ABC shows has made her one of the wealthiest women in daytime television. The star started her career as an actress on the soap, All My Children, and was quickly recognized for her infectious personality which catapulted her career into TV hosting and presenting.
Former host Chris Harrison is 'leading his best life' after his 'Bachelor' exit, says the show's stylist
Former host Chris Harrison left "The Bachelor" franchise after 20 years when he faced backlash for defending a contestant accused of racially insensitive behavior.
Kim K Said To Be “Very Sad” As 9-Month Romance With Pete Davidson Ends: “[It’s] Been Hard”
It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman. According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the...
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Andrea Iervolino Amid Yacht Vacation: Photo
Selena Gomez looked like she was having the time of her life, in a new pic from her 30th birthday celebration. The singer and actress was joined by Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino at the Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast as she donned a sparkly silver dress that had an off-the-shoulder section on one side and earrings. She also had her long hair pulled back and showed off gorgeous makeup.
Andy Cohen Dropped $18 Million on Spacious West Village Penthouse With Unbelievable Manhattan Views
Andy Cohen is on the move, but he isn’t going far. The Bravo TV personality is headed to a new location in the West Village neighborhood where he already lives. He reportedly plopped down $18.3 million for a prewar duplex penthouse, that needs quite a bit of renovation. Housed in a 1930-built structure, Cohen’s new home has 3,000 square feet with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, which doesn’t seem like enough space for the family of three, including son Benjamin, 3, and three-month-old daughter, Lucy.
‘Virgin River’: Mel’s Baby Was Originally Going to Be Her Late Husband’s Child
On 'Virgin River' the baby that Mel is carrying is Jack's but originally the baby was going to be her late husband's child.
