ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts

CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
KEARNEY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Rockhurst High School reopens former YMCA swimming center

When the Red Bridge YMCA closed earlier this year, Rockhurst High School was faced with finding a new home for its swim and dive teams. They didn’t look far. They bought the place. On Monday, August 8, at 5:30 pm, the school will celebrate the opening of the Goppert...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
County
Platte County, MO
City
Platte City, MO
momcollective.com

Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway

Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
kcur.org

As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed

Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 31. The city’s two water parks, the Springs Aquatic Center and the Bay Water Park are still open, so Henrriques and her family drove more than twenty minutes to the Bay in South Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nat King Cole
kcur.org

KU kicks out fraternities

The University of Kansas last month removed Sigma Chi from campus, the third fraternity ousted this year for alleged hazing offenses. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Matthew Petillo, news editor of The University Daily Kansan, and Sarah Brown, news editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education, about the details of the Sigma Chi suspension and ongoing issues with Greek life in higher learning systems.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Lawrence eatery to host midsummer party with fine dining, non-alcoholic drinks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence eatery will host a midsummer Sunset Patio Party featuring fine cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages. 715 Restaurant in Lawrence says it will host its fourth Sunset Patio Party of the season with a midsummer celebration including dinner, alcohol-free beverages and community. “It used to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Concerts#Music Education#Summer Music#Vocal Music#People S Choice#Hhmc
plattecountylandmark.com

New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons

Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
PARKVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
SMITHVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Cooler temperatures bring Tuesday morning temps into 60s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Skies are expected to partially clear this evening while a gentle northeast breeze helps cool the air. Area temperatures will fall to near 80 degrees by sunset before gradually tumbling into the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Tuesday morning. Humidity levels will also be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

RECIPE: “OMG!” Hot fudge sauce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!. It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!

Comments / 0

Community Policy