2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Comedian Kevin Hart to perform 6 shows in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade, Kevin Hart announced six performances at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts
CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
martincitytelegraph.com
Rockhurst High School reopens former YMCA swimming center
When the Red Bridge YMCA closed earlier this year, Rockhurst High School was faced with finding a new home for its swim and dive teams. They didn’t look far. They bought the place. On Monday, August 8, at 5:30 pm, the school will celebrate the opening of the Goppert...
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
momcollective.com
Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway
Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
kcur.org
As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed
Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 31. The city’s two water parks, the Springs Aquatic Center and the Bay Water Park are still open, so Henrriques and her family drove more than twenty minutes to the Bay in South Kansas City.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that more people should know about?
With two states, multiple cities and millions of residents in the metro, there's almost too much to explore in Kansas City. How do you even start?. KCUR is putting together the Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.
kcur.org
KU kicks out fraternities
The University of Kansas last month removed Sigma Chi from campus, the third fraternity ousted this year for alleged hazing offenses. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Matthew Petillo, news editor of The University Daily Kansan, and Sarah Brown, news editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education, about the details of the Sigma Chi suspension and ongoing issues with Greek life in higher learning systems.
Turner School District begins new school year with bus changes
Back-to-School: Turner School District students will have to walk farther to bus stops in Kansas City, Kansas because of driver shortage.
WIBW
Lawrence eatery to host midsummer party with fine dining, non-alcoholic drinks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence eatery will host a midsummer Sunset Patio Party featuring fine cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages. 715 Restaurant in Lawrence says it will host its fourth Sunset Patio Party of the season with a midsummer celebration including dinner, alcohol-free beverages and community. “It used to be...
Mr. Rogers once took the Missouri KKK to court – and won
Mr. Rogers said racism and bigotry was not welcomed in his neighborhood. The U.S. court system agreed.
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Cooler temperatures bring Tuesday morning temps into 60s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Skies are expected to partially clear this evening while a gentle northeast breeze helps cool the air. Area temperatures will fall to near 80 degrees by sunset before gradually tumbling into the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Tuesday morning. Humidity levels will also be...
Overland Park plans temporary fire station at former city pool
The Overland Park City Council will consider using the Marty Pool property as a temporary fire station at 74th Street and Conser.
Back-to-School in the Shawnee Mission School District 2022
What to know: The Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas begins the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 11-12 for most students.
fox4kc.com
RECIPE: “OMG!” Hot fudge sauce
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!. It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!
