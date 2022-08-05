Read on lostcoastoutpost.com
Lightning Strikes Start A Series Of Wildfires In Northern California
More than 1,100 acres have been burned in a series of fires blazing in dry and mountainous terrain in northern California, forcing the evacuation of rural areas in Trinity and Humboldt counties. Lightning strikes from a thunderstorm sparked a dozen wildfires in the Six Rivers National Forest on Friday, according...
[UPDATED 12:35 p.m.] More Evacuations Ordered This Morning as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Takes New Ground
Firefighters, engines, dozers, and resources of every type are rolling into the Willow Creek/Salyer area as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires switches command. Tonight, a Type 2 Incident Management Team 11 takes charge of the multiple fires that started after a lightning storm passed through early August 5. The...
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Grow to 6,773 Acres, Still Uncontained; Community Meeting This Afternoon
Yesterday as of 6:00pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained. Crews worked overnight in effort stop fire spread. This is a...
North Coast Journal
'Extreme Fire Behavior' Seen as Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows
U.S. Forest Service officials saw an "increase in extreme fire behavior" yesterday on the eight active fires that comprise the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, prompting additional evacuations on the outskirts of Willow Creek. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for residents in zones HUM-EO56 and HUM-EO57 — which...
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
FIRE UPDATE: Humboldt OES on the Latest Evacuation Orders and Warnings, Plus Resources for People Displaced or Still in the Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas north, east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. CURRENT SITUATION. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of numerous...
HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek
HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
New Evacuation Warning Issued for North of Willow Creek
UPDATE The evacuation warning listed below has been upgraded to a Evacuation Order. Click here:. Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m. Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. NEW EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E056 and HUM-E057, north of Willow Creek ....
FIRE MAPS: Here’s a Look at All the Lightning-Caused Fires Currently Burning Near Willow Creek
UPDATE, 3:28 p.m.: New Evacuation Warnings Issued Saturday Afternoon. Twelve lightning caused fires were identified on August 5th and are a result of thunderstorms that moved across the forest. Due to the aggressive initial attack of Six Rivers National Forest fire fighters and cooperating agencies there are now only 8 active fires. The focus for Six Rivers management and firefighters remains suppression of the remaining wildfires and providing public safety.
More Residents Ordered to Evacuate Due to Six Rivers Lightning Complex Surrounding Willow Creek; Fire Remains Uncontained
Two additional areas have been ordered to evacuate in response to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex — a grouping of eight wildfires surrounding the Willow Creek area. North Bigfoot Scenic Byway, River Bend Road, Peach Tree Lane, Patterson Road. South of Bigfoot Scenic Byway, Horse Linto Creek Road. East...
UPDATE: More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Willow Creek
An evacuation order has now been issued for zones HUM-EO77-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-061, south and east of Willow Creek. Evacuation warnings have been issued for zones HUM-EO63, HUM-EO64 and HUM-EO77-B, south of Willow Creek. These areas are urged to prepare for potential evacuation orders. "Be ready to go at a...
