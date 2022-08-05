Missing college student's car found in remote part of NC mountains as search continues

Read on www.wral.com
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park
The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off
CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
Missing college student found dead in NC mountains
Bryce Evans, 23, was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
WXII 12
NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
fox46.com
1 person killed in crash on I-85 North in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Monday morning, officials say. NCDOT said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Exit 40. Charlotte Fire Department officials said multiple lanes were affected...
Morganton man’s body found after drowning reported at Lake James
LAKE JAMES, N.C. — A man from Morganton died in a suspected drowning this past weekend at Lake James, first responders reported on Monday. According to Burke County Emergency Management, responders got a report about a possible drowning near the Linville Boat Access at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. After...
fox46.com
1 person shot, injured in northwest Charlotte: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, officials confirmed to Queen City News. CMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 6300 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near I-485. One person was confirmed...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally hit by car in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on a road in Belmont Saturday night, the Belmont Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. along Park Street near Hawley Avenue when a vehicle traveling south of Park Street collided with a person walking on the road, according to police.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
cn2.com
Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
WBTV
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
