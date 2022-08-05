ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Missing college student's car found in remote part of NC mountains as search continues

By Samiar Nefzi, WLOS
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WCNC

Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off

CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles

MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
MARSHALL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, TN
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Cherokee, NC
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
WXII 12

NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
GREENSBORO, NC
fox46.com

1 person killed in crash on I-85 North in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Monday morning, officials say. NCDOT said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Exit 40. Charlotte Fire Department officials said multiple lanes were affected...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#University Of Tennessee#Analiese#The Tn National Guard
fox46.com

1 person shot, injured in northwest Charlotte: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, officials confirmed to Queen City News. CMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 6300 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near I-485. One person was confirmed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte

Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WCNC

Police investigating after pedestrian fatally hit by car in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on a road in Belmont Saturday night, the Belmont Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. along Park Street near Hawley Avenue when a vehicle traveling south of Park Street collided with a person walking on the road, according to police.
BELMONT, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy