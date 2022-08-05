Read on www.cardchronicle.com
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | At Louisville, Tennessee transfer RB Tiyon Evans seeks one more comeback
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The question for Tiyon Evans, transfer running back for the University of Louisville, is whether he has one more comeback in him. He's betting that he does. Evans' college football career is a reminder of how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many college athletes but also of...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Coaches say Louisville's football schedule tougher than Kentucky's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I can't identify the solitary bold coach who gave the University of Louisville football team its one and only vote in the USA Today coaches' Top 25 preseason poll. The coaches, brave souls that they are, demand a secret ballot. We're lucky they release the names...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Louisville KY You Must Try
Are you visiting the area and wondering which are the best restaurants in Louisville, KY? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through where to eat in Louisville and tell you where to find the best food in Louisville. There is so much to...
Wave 3
After a somewhat rocky season, the 53rd annual Dirt Bowl ends strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dirt Bowl was sadly in the news this year but for a terrible reason. A shooting that put a damper on the tournament and caused it to take a break for a week. But it hasn’t stopped the community from coming together. Shawnee Park...
Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life
Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last 34 days have established a new reality for 17-year-old Ava Jones. Sitting beside her mother, Amy, the teenager who committed last month to play basketball at the University of Iowa reflects on the event that changed their lives. "My arm is injured, my knees...
wdrb.com
3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
WLKY.com
Jones family to return home soon following devastating crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kansas family whose lives were turned upside down while in Louisville for a basketball tournament will be heading home soon. In early July, the Jones family was downtown when an intoxicated driver plowed into them on a sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have...
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
Dirt Bowl participants reflect on the tournament’s importance after high profile Shawnee Park shooting
Nearly a month after LMPD officers shot a person after games at the Dirt Bowl, the tournament is hosting its finals.
WLKY.com
New Chick-fil-A location opening this week in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A new Chick-fil-A location is officially opening this week in Jeffersontown on Plantside Drive, according to a statement from the fast food chain. The new location, the 17th Chick-fil-A restaurant to hit the Louisville area, will open its doors for business on Thursday, Aug. 11. On...
wdrb.com
Former U of L coach Chris Mack's Prospect home sells for less than asking price
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack's Louisville home now has a new owner. The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home reportedly sold for more than $3.5 million last month. The home was listed on Zillow for for $3,950,000 by Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty back in April.
wdrb.com
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
WLKY.com
Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month
PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
WLKY.com
Home invasion in Portland leaves woman injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
New restaurant to open in Norton Commons; 'we couldn’t be more excited'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new café is set to open in mid-August and promises to be a blend of bistro and charcuterie; with quality service, aesthetically pleasing culinary and premier tastings. According to a press release, Board & You is set to open a new café in Norton...
WLKY.com
Norton physical therapist turns side gig into booming cookie business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new small business is winning over Louisville hearts (and stomachs) one cookie at a time. Lizzie Kelly is the baker and owner behind Tin Lizzie Baked Goods. She grew up in Louisville attending Sacred Heart and Bellarmine. You can find her buttercream frosted sugar cookies...
wdrb.com
Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
