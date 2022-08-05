Falling through the cracks: Autistic people of color fight for services

Read on columbiachronicle.com
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
Facebook group Black Women of Evanston connects and provides resources for local Black women
When Annette Jeter Jean-Jacques moved to Evanston in 2011, she soon found it was a hassle to meet up with her friends who lived a half-hour away in Chicago. So, Jeter Jean-Jacques turned to Facebook to create a group that could connect Black women nearby. “I’m like, ‘Wow, it would...
wgnradio.com
Making sure your brain stays ‘young and healthy’
Nutritional psychiatrist, brain expert, and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Uma Naidoo, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the top vitamin that keeps her brain “young and healthy” and the different foods that can help maintain brain health. Dr. Naidoo highlights leafy greens, legumes, yogurt, and other foods rich in vitamin B as key ingredients to a healthy brain.
Do You Need to Test Negative After Having COVID? What to Know About Ending Isolation
If you test positive for COVID and isolate, do you need a negative test before you can see people again?. It's a question many are asking after news first broke that President Joe Biden tested negative, then positive again days later. While there is currently no requirement to test out...
fox32chicago.com
LEARN Charter Schools get head start with early return to the classroom
CHICAGO - Summer vacation is over for kids who attend LEARN Charter Schools. At Romano Butler Campus in Lawndale, the first day began with a faculty meeting. "We are so excited and, as you can see, all our scholars with their beautiful faces are right here waiting to enter this school," Principal Sharanda Morehead told teachers.
As Grocery Bills Skyrocket, Chicagoans Skip Takeout, Cancel Gatherings And Ditch Meat: ‘The Prices Are Concerning’
CHICAGO — Chicagoans are trying to combat rising grocery prices and inflation with gardening, eating out less and strategic purchasing — but many are worried about how long they can keep up. Consumer prices have risen 9.1 percent in the past year — and food prices are up...
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
Art on theMART 2022 featuring Bud Billiken parade artists
"Billiken" showcases dance groups and marching bands that are in the Bud Billiken parade.
Fighting food insecurity in western Cook County
For some families in western Cook County, it's a struggle everyday to to put food on the table.
Chicago magazine
Murals Hit a High Note on this CHA Building
The Minnie Julia Riperton Apartments — yes, named after that Minnie Riperton, the “Lovin’ You” singer who trilled notes higher than a wood thrush playing a pennywhistle, the mother of Saturday Night Live’s Maya Rudolph — are drab even by the utilitarian standards of the Chicago Housing Authority. Opened in 1969, and representative of that decade’s bland, brutal public architecture, the building is a 14-story hinged box of brown brick and gray concrete stained by half a century of Midwestern winters. But look up — upupupup — crane your neck, squint against the sun, and see, hanging from two blank facades, a pair of murals depicting African-American family life. They were painted by Njideka Akunyili Crosby, a MacArthur Genius Grant-winning artist originally from Nigeria, and chosen by the residents, making the Minnie Riperton Apartments the only CHA building that doubles as an outdoor art gallery. It’s become a point of pride for the people living there.
nypressnews.com
‘Bigger and better than ever’: Southside’s Bud Billiken Parade marching on despite concerns
CHICAGO — An annual back-to-school tradition will be in full swing this weekend. The Bud Billiken celebrations are set to overtake the streets of the Southside this Saturday. However, following the tragedy in Highland Park, security remains a huge concern. “The Bud Billiken Parade is 93 years old. We...
The Original Rainbow Cone Close to Coming to NW Indiana
The company also hopes to expand to Florida, Arizona, and Texas
BGA investigates effectiveness of Community Safety Center's efforts to curb Chicago violence
Dan Hinkel with the BGA joined Eyewitness News Saturday morning with more details on their investigation into the Community Safety Center.
ABC7 takes in-depth look at gun violence in Chicago, suburbs in 2 half-hour specials
ABC7 Chicago takes an in-depth look at gun violence in Chicago and its suburbs in the two-part special.
947wls.com
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed
AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays
AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
Herald & Review
Missing: Makala Hardy (IL)
Makala Hardy, Age Now: 17, Missing: 07/15/2022. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department (Illinois) 1-312-747-5789.
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
