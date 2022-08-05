ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Falling through the cracks: Autistic people of color fight for services

By Hayden Mears
 3 days ago
wgnradio.com

Making sure your brain stays ‘young and healthy’

Nutritional psychiatrist, brain expert, and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Uma Naidoo, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the top vitamin that keeps her brain “young and healthy” and the different foods that can help maintain brain health. Dr. Naidoo highlights leafy greens, legumes, yogurt, and other foods rich in vitamin B as key ingredients to a healthy brain.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

LEARN Charter Schools get head start with early return to the classroom

CHICAGO - Summer vacation is over for kids who attend LEARN Charter Schools. At Romano Butler Campus in Lawndale, the first day began with a faculty meeting. "We are so excited and, as you can see, all our scholars with their beautiful faces are right here waiting to enter this school," Principal Sharanda Morehead told teachers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
#Autism Diagnoses#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Autistic#Intellectual Disabilities#Racism#Hispanic
Chicago magazine

Murals Hit a High Note on this CHA Building

The Minnie Julia Riperton Apartments — yes, named after that Minnie Riperton, the “Lovin’ You” singer who trilled notes higher than a wood thrush playing a pennywhistle, the mother of Saturday Night Live’s Maya Rudolph — are drab even by the utilitarian standards of the Chicago Housing Authority. Opened in 1969, and representative of that decade’s bland, brutal public architecture, the building is a 14-story hinged box of brown brick and gray concrete stained by half a century of Midwestern winters. But look up — upupupup — crane your neck, squint against the sun, and see, hanging from two blank facades, a pair of murals depicting African-American family life. They were painted by Njideka Akunyili Crosby, a MacArthur Genius Grant-winning artist originally from Nigeria, and chosen by the residents, making the Minnie Riperton Apartments the only CHA building that doubles as an outdoor art gallery. It’s become a point of pride for the people living there.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate

Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed

AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Lifestyle Hub With Restaurants, Bank, Pharmacy And More Will Open This Fall After Delays

AUBURN GRESHAM —A healthy living center bringing restaurants, a bank, a pharmacy and more to Auburn Gresham will open in the fall after construction was delayed. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, said Carlos Nelson, director of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Missing: Makala Hardy (IL)

Makala Hardy, Age Now: 17, Missing: 07/15/2022. Missing From CHICAGO, IL. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chicago Police Department (Illinois) 1-312-747-5789.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education

$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
CHICAGO, IL

