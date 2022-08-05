Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her New Outlook on Drinking and "Stepping Into Her Power" As a Businesswoman

Read on www.instyle.com
Vogue
Bella Hadid Evokes A Noughties TV Icon In Fashion Flip-Flops
If you were a Friends fan, chances are that you wanted to be (and dress like) Rachel Green. Jennifer Aniston made a convincing case for capri pants, slinky slip dresses and preppy miniskirts in the series in the ’90s and ’00s, and she loved a talking-point shoe. The...
Everything to Know About Gigi Hadid’s New Clothing Line Guest in Residence
Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid is adding fashion designer to her résumé. The model announced on her Instagram on Thursday that she is working on a clothing line, called Guest in Residence. Hadid posted several photos on her account showing a behind-the-scenes look at the design process.More from WWDLady Gaga's Best Red Carpet LooksPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance “Been working on something…with love, @guestinresidence,” she wrote in the caption. The photos show her and her team looking over color palettes and fabric swatches, photos of the line...
Gigi Hadid Announces Clothing Line Guest in Residence: ‘Been Workin on Something’
Supermodel turned fashion designer! Gigi Hadid is releasing a clothing line. The California native, 27, announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, August 4, sharing a carousel of images that showed her hard at work. "Been workin on something ... with love," Hadid captioned the social media post, tagging her new brand, Guest in Residence. […]
Gigi Hadid Reveals She’s Launching Her Own Fashion Line
Watch: Tan France Talks Co-Hosting With Gigi Hadid on Netflix Show. Gigi Hadid is adding an exciting new role to her resume: Brand founder. The supermodel, who continues to be booked and busy in the fashion industry, appears to be using her expertise and applying it to her new clothing line, Guest in Residence. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 4, the 27-year-old teased that she's "been workin on something," tagging the brand's official Instagram page.
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
Kaia Gerber Made a Sneaky (and Sexy) Appearance in Austin Butler’s Latest Photo Shoot
It turns out that Kaia Gerber's modeling talents go beyond that stunning face of hers. She has also lent her photogenic skills to boyfriend and Elvis star Austin Butler's V-Man cover shoot with a sneaky, blink-and-you'll-miss-it sexy cameo. One black-and-white photo shows the leading man in a black muscle tee with his back to the camera, and a pair of disembodied woman's arms wrapped around his neck. You wouldn't know the arms were Gerber's unless you peeped her tiny wrist tattoo of lettering reading, “I know.”
Emily Ratajkowski Redefines the "Revenge Dress" With Sexy Sporty Look After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Watch: Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT. Emily Ratajkowski's latest style moment would make hearts break. The supermodel, who recently called it quits with Sebastian Bear-McClard after 4 years of marriage, appeared to be in good spirits in a new TikTok video that showcased her sexy sporty look. In the short video clip, Emily wore a Y2K-inspired outfit that totally redefined the "revenge dress" after a breakup.
In Style
Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'
Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Leave Their Baby, 2 Months, At Home For A Sexy Date Night In NYC
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked like the cool parents when they stepped out for a date night along together on July 24. The singer and rapper left their newborn son at home as they held hands and showed off stylish outfits during the New York City outing, which led them to a restaurant where they enjoyed dinner. Both stars kept their heads down and covered their eyes with sunglasses as they walked by cameras.
Kendall Jenner debuts tiny new cowboy boot tattoo
This isn’t Kendall Jenner’s first rodeo. The 26-year-old reality star recently added to her collection of tiny tattoos, inking an itty-bitty cowboy boot on her left ankle. Jenner’s tattoo comes courtesy of artist Kate McDuffie, also known as “The Ghost Kat,” who shared a sweet snap of the supermodel’s “teeniest cowgirl boot” on Instagram Wednesday. “So smol and cute,” one commenter wrote, while others praised the level of detail in the design. The “Kardashians” star re-posted the photo and wrote, “when at the rodeo.” The ink appears to have been inspired by a pair of Western boots in Jenner’s own closet, as the star also shared a top-down snap of the shoes on her Instagram Stories. McDuffie also gave fans a peek at her process, posting sketches as well as a snap of the footwear that inspired the tat. Jenner has been looking west this summer, recently spending time in both Idaho and Wyoming. While in the latter state Wednesday, the 818 Tequila founder shared pics of her trip to the rodeo, posing in a teeny denim miniskirt and a white tank top emblazoned with “J’Adore Cowboys” — a riff on Dior’s popular aughts-era “J’Adore Dior” tanks. Seems Jenner chose to commemorate the trip with a little permanent ink.
In Style
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wasn't Ready for "Something Serious" with Pete Davidson
Just when everyone thought another televised Kardashian wedding could be on the horizon, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. After nine months of dating, Kete called it quits on their relationship — reportedly because Kim wasn't ready to "settle down" with the Saturday Night Live star. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim thinks Pete is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him." The insider added, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
It's August, everybody, so it's time to start updating your closet with pieces that are breathable but still offer a bit of coverage for those cooler, windy nights. And Jennifer Lawrence is showing us how. Over the weekend, the Don't Look Up actress, 31, stepped out in ultra wide-legged jeans...
Pete Davidson Through the Years: A-List Relationships, Career Highlights and More
All hail the king of Staten Island! Pete Davidson has had his fair share of highs and lows through the years — from professional successes to broken engagements. In the early 2010s, the comedian made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry after starring on Guy Code in 2013 and joining Saturday Night […]
Brigitte Bardot Hair Has Gone Majorly Viral on TikTok
Brigitte Bardot might just be our ultimate nostalgic hair icon for 2022—since her bombshell look is a reference point for countless trending styles, be it her sweeping bangs, golden blonde tones, or teased-up styling. So it's not surprising that Bardot look-alike Shay Sullivan has gone viral on TikTok with...
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Priyanka Chopra's Secret to Her Perfect Pout is This $20 ‘Mistake-Proof’ Lip Tint
Click here to read the full article. Wherever she goes, whether it’s a red carpet event or an at-home selfie, new mama Priyanka Chopra’s iconic pout has been on our minds for years. We’ve been wondering for years now how her lips constantly look moisturized and gorgeous ― and we finally got the answer. In a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Chopra revealed what cult-favorite lip balm she always has on her: the Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm. “I keep it in my bag. It’s super-natural and moisturizing—who doesn’t need that?” So if you’ve been striving for...
thezoereport.com
Emily Ratajkowski Ditched Her Usual Mom Uniform For This Comfortable Look
If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
