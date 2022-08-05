ADA Ramps Construction to begin Week of August 8th on Ivy Hill Road and Spruce Street

Philadelphia – Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced today that physical construction activities will begin the week of August 8th for the construction of new ADA ramps along Ivy Hill Road from Mansfield Road to Forrest Avenue, as well as at the intersection of Spruce & Juniper Streets. Construction activities will occur between the hours of 7am to 4pm. Work is expected to be completed by end of October 2022.

The project involves the installation ADA ramps, concrete sidewalks, line striping and other miscellaneous construction. Construction of the ADA ramps will be staged to maintain pedestrian crossings throughout construction. Vehicular traffic will also be maintained during construction. However, the contractor may require temporary lane and parking restrictions, while completing the work.

Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted in advance of each scheduled activity. Vehicles must be removed from the work sites during the hours posted on the ‘No Parking’ signs to avoid being towed. In the event a vehicle is towed, motorists should contact their local Police District to determine its location. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling around the work area.

The Streets Department thanks residents and motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project. Residents are asked not to approach employees or contractors for information as they practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.