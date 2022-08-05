Steve Salavec, M: 402-739-0530, steve.salavec@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - YOUR NEW CONSTRUCTION ACREAGE IS WAITING FOR YOU! Sitting at just under 2 acres you will have all the space you have been dreaming of while still having the amenities of public gas, water and electricity. Located in a quaint community nestled near the peaceful and scenic Loess Hills. Additionally, an open concept will allow you to be a part of the action with friends or family. Gorgeous quartz countertops and an island round out the space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring allows for ease of maintenance without sacrificing beauty and a finished basement is just the blank slate you need to make this home your own. Enjoy Harvest Hill’s proximity to all that Woodbine has to offer: the darling restaurants, parks, and shops, not to mention the state-of-the-art CREW Center just steps away. Also upon closing take advantage of credit towards a fence or backyard furniture. Video walk through @ https://youtu.be/jisW.

WOODBINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO