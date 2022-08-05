ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbine, IA

loganwoodbine.com

Newly constructed houses you can buy in Woodbine

Steve Salavec, M: 402-739-0530, steve.salavec@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - YOUR NEW CONSTRUCTION ACREAGE IS WAITING FOR YOU! Sitting at just under 2 acres you will have all the space you have been dreaming of while still having the amenities of public gas, water and electricity. Located in a quaint community nestled near the peaceful and scenic Loess Hills. Additionally, an open concept will allow you to be a part of the action with friends or family. Gorgeous quartz countertops and an island round out the space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring allows for ease of maintenance without sacrificing beauty and a finished basement is just the blank slate you need to make this home your own. Enjoy Harvest Hill’s proximity to all that Woodbine has to offer: the darling restaurants, parks, and shops, not to mention the state-of-the-art CREW Center just steps away. Also upon closing take advantage of credit towards a fence or backyard furniture. Video walk through @ https://youtu.be/jisW.
WOODBINE, IA
wnax.com

Missouri River Reservoirs Falling

Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
OMAHA, NE
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Woodbine, IA
iheart.com

Various Long-Term Lane and Ramp Closures on Highway 75 Starting Monday

(Omaha, NE) -- Major road construction gets underway on Highway 75 in South Omaha on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. through the Fall of 2022, U.S. Highway 75 will have various lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs in the area, weather permitting. US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane between F Street and J Street. The Interstate 480 southbound ramp to 75 southbound and the I-80 eastbound ramp to US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fugitive Task Force rescues dogs abandoned in home under construction

OMAHA, Neb. — Three dogs were rescued Friday from a home under construction in the Omaha area according to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department. A chihuahua and two other dogs were found abandoned in the home, according to the post. The police department said the pups enjoyed playing with the fugitive task force officers.
doniphanherald.com

Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives

Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
ONAWA, IA
KETV.com

'I want them to thrive': A sweet second act for Hollywood Candy

OMAHA, Neb. — Jim Kristl feels like he just won a Golden Ticket. "It's ear to ear grinning, and yeah, pinch me," said Kristl, who sports a mohawk and that ever-present grin. After 12 years, Omaha's candy man Larry Richling started chewing on the idea that retirement might be within reach.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Sheriff: 2 missing dogs in Iowa found dead with bullet wounds to the head

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case involving two dogs that were found dead in rural Cumberland on Tuesday. They were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road, the sheriff's office reported. Officials say the rear legs of...
KBUR

Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa

Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
DAKOTA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Deputies: Body discovered on side of roadway Sunday

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a body was discovered Sunday morning. Deputies say they were initially called to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road for a body seen on the south side of the roadway. The body was taken to the coroner's office where an autopsy will be performed Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. Jordan Humphrey, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE

