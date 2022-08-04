Read on www.visitlagrange.com
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Macy
Macy is a 7-year-old calico domestic shorthair. She has been at the shelter since May after being picked up as a stray from the Mannassas Way area. She has been spayed and gets along well with other animals. Macy is quite independent and doesn’t require constant attention, but she will...
WTVM
New Destiny Church hosts 4th annual shoe giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Destiny Church spent their Saturday morning making sure students had a new pair of shoes before they return to the classroom. The church held its 4th annual “Soles for Schools” shoe giveaway. ”We are at the 4th annual Soles for School giveaway. Today,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Road construction set for Bullsboro Drive at Shenandoah Boulevard
People driving in the Bullsboro Drive-Shenandoah Boulevard area can expect some delays starting this fall as construction to expand the turn lanes and the gore area, the striped area between turn lane and driving lanes, starts. The Georgia Department of Transportation on July 1 awarded Piedmont Paving’s bid for the...
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Pet of the Week: 4-year-old pup looking for loving family
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - This week’s pet of the week has a sweet face that you just can’t say no to!. Meet Merlin. He’s a 4-year-old bulldog mix weighing in at only 45 pounds!. Merlin is fully vetted and up to date on all of his shots....
WTVM
‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
Nearly 300 kids sent back to school with new kicks, one local church gives back
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list. Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The […]
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Food can bring healing power’: Twice Baked owner provides jobs for people who’ve been incarcerated
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opportunities for others who’ve been incarcerated. Shorter, 43, said he knows how difficult it is for people with a criminal background to find a job after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Department of Defense providing free vision, dental, medical care being provided at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering free vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
WTVM
Traffic woes continue at Buena Vista Rd. spiderweb intersection in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the talk on this side of town, in Columbus. “It depends on what time you are coming on the railroad,” says driver LaWanda Martin. The railroad tracks are empty now, and traffic is flowing, but when the train crosses over the tracks, it causes major traffic delays, and drivers say it is horrible.
wrbl.com
Afternoon summer time storms continue; tracking end of the week cold front
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continuing with a very tropical airmass across the southeast with a conveyor belt of moisture funneling into the region. This conveyor belt will continue to produce diurnally driven isolated showers and storms as temperatures remain near 90. Start of the work week and the first...
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta counties under severe thunderstorm warning | Live Weather Blog
ATLANTA — Storms are starting to move through metro Atlanta on Monday. Lightning, heavy rain will likely come with the storms prompting warnings for drivers to be wary of inclement weather during their evening commute. 11Alive will track the rain as it moves through the area. Follow live updates...
More than 20 dogs need to be adopted from Columbus Animal Control to prevent euthanasia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said. “I just […]
3 women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in underwear
(WTRF) — A trio of women in Georgia are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of underwear in the metro Atlanta area according to Fox 29. The women allegedly filled shopping bags full of underwear at four area Kohl’s stores. They reportedly have a preference for men’s Nike underwear which sells for $40 a box, […]
AT&T worker who was electrocuted worked for company for 24 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Officials identified a AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County residents on Wednesday who...
Police searching for Bradley Cooper doppelganger they say stole from Georgia Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are searching for a man who they say stole equipment from a Home Depot -- but some Facebook users say he shouldn’t be too hard to find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police posted surveillance photos...
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes
UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Comments / 0