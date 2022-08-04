ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Macy

Macy is a 7-year-old calico domestic shorthair. She has been at the shelter since May after being picked up as a stray from the Mannassas Way area. She has been spayed and gets along well with other animals. Macy is quite independent and doesn’t require constant attention, but she will...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WTVM

New Destiny Church hosts 4th annual shoe giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Destiny Church spent their Saturday morning making sure students had a new pair of shoes before they return to the classroom. The church held its 4th annual “Soles for Schools” shoe giveaway. ”We are at the 4th annual Soles for School giveaway. Today,...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Road construction set for Bullsboro Drive at Shenandoah Boulevard

People driving in the Bullsboro Drive-Shenandoah Boulevard area can expect some delays starting this fall as construction to expand the turn lanes and the gore area, the striped area between turn lane and driving lanes, starts. The Georgia Department of Transportation on July 1 awarded Piedmont Paving’s bid for the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pet of the Week: 4-year-old pup looking for loving family

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - This week’s pet of the week has a sweet face that you just can’t say no to!. Meet Merlin. He’s a 4-year-old bulldog mix weighing in at only 45 pounds!. Merlin is fully vetted and up to date on all of his shots....
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary. The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Traffic woes continue at Buena Vista Rd. spiderweb intersection in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the talk on this side of town, in Columbus. “It depends on what time you are coming on the railroad,” says driver LaWanda Martin. The railroad tracks are empty now, and traffic is flowing, but when the train crosses over the tracks, it causes major traffic delays, and drivers say it is horrible.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority

Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WTRF- 7News

3 women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in underwear

(WTRF) — A trio of women in Georgia are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of underwear in the metro Atlanta area according to Fox 29. The women allegedly filled shopping bags full of underwear at four area Kohl’s stores. They reportedly have a preference for men’s Nike underwear which sells for $40 a box, […]
COWETA COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes

UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
MORROW, GA
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
COLUMBUS, GA

