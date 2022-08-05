Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse speaks out on relationship with Shirley Ballas

Read on www.digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing announces music star as eighth contestant for 2022 line-up
Strictly Come Dancing has added another famous face to its star-studded 2022 line-up. Singer-songwriter Matt Goss, best known as the frontman of '80s pop band Bros, is the eighth celebrity to be confirmed for the upcoming series of the BBC dance competition. "I'm extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic...
The Archers pays tribute as longest-serving star June Spencer bows out
Long-running radio soap opera, The Archers, will never be the same again following the departure of icon and original cast member, June Spencer. June, 103 years old, was a member of the original cast of The Archers all the way back in 1951, but her character, Peggy Woolley, made her final appearance in the episode that aired on July 31.
Steve Harvey Left Speechless By Comedian's Answer On 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Rhys Darby's New Zealand slang might've come off as a little NSFW at first.
Home and Away's Justin Morgan receives bad news after Theo Poulos drama
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan must face the consequences of his recent cheating drama in today's first-look episode in the UK (August 8). Justin recently crossed the line by writing an assignment for Leah Patterson's nephew Theo Poulos, who's studying to be...
Britney Spears Collaboration With Sir Elton John
Britney Spears will make her return to the music scene with a collaboration with Sir Elton John, it has been announced. While details of the project are limited, it has been speculated the pair will join forces on a new version of Sir Elton's 1971 hit Tiny Dancer. Sir Elton...
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca
Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
The Sandman star explains why her Death role couldn't be further from The Good Place
The Sandman star Kirby Howell-Baptiste has weighed in on her role in the Neil Gaiman series adaptation. The actress, who plays a different version of the Grim Reaper on the new Netflix show, drew a comparison with another series she has starred in that also dealt with life and death, The Good Place. She admittedly didn't connect the two series immediately.
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher calls off exit plan after Leyla drama
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Jacob Gallagher has called off his exit plan in Emmerdale. The teen has been reeling following his mum Leyla Harding's cocaine-induced heart attack last week. While Leyla was lucky to survive, Jacob and the rest of her family are grappling with how they failed to recognise she was using drugs.
Millie unfollows Ekin
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. You can’t get on with everyone & some of them will have been civil and all for an easy life in there. Now they’re out they don’t have to keep up the pretence 🤣. As for Ekin/Millie, I doubt either of them give a stuff...
EastEnders confirms recast (Spoiler inside)
Amy Mitchell has been recast, EastEnders has confirmed: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40831191/eastenders-spoilers-amy-mitchell-recast-ellie-dadd/. Thought she was ace in this weeks episodes especially with Chelsea. Thought she was ace in this weeks episodes especially with Chelsea. I wonder if Rita Simons will be taking the role in 10 years or so?. Weird inside soap didn’t...
Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.
Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?
1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
Lip Sync Suggestions
Hi all, I thought it would be nice to suggest some lip sync songs that haven't been used before. When Love Takes Over by Kelly Rowland ft. David Guetta.
Love Island S08 E50: The Reunion - Sunday 7th August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Six days after saying goodbye to them all we’re now saying hello again for one final time. Obviously, with not even a week passing (and the episode being pre-recorded a few days before too), the final four are still together but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at them for awkward moments - Coco & Andrew, Dami & Summer, Deji & Indiyah, Ekin-Su & George plus was it Mollie with Davide? Not to mention Coco there too! Then we have Billy and Danica after the latter’s diatribe at him on his departure night.
BBC to sell EastEnders studios
The Telegraph are reporting that Elstree Studios is up for sale, with the BBC intending to sell it then lease part of it back for the production of EastEnders. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. The BBC has hoisted a for sale sign over the studio behind EastEnders, as the broadcaster battles sliding income from...
Noel’s House party Saturday BBC 4
Just caught this while seeing what’s on …… takes me back. Can’t see a date when it was first broadcast, wonder if the “ phone in numbers “ they’ve just shown are still valid 😆. Virgin Media guide says it was first aired...
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
Why everyone quit Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Providing comfort and escape to another era since its debut in 2012, Call the Midwife is a staple of British television. Inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, the BBC One drama follows a group of midwives and nuns who are working in the East End of London in the late 1950s.
