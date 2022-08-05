Read on www.rexburgstandardjournal.com
Related
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Voters Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion Restrictions
Cheddar News' Megan Pratz breaks down primary election results from Kansas, where voters resoundingly rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have opened the door for more abortion restrictions in the state.
Watch live: Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to boost domestic production
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign two key documents on Tuesday -- including the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims energize the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips and other technologies critical to many U.S.-based supply chains. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in manufacturing and supply chains due...
Comments / 0