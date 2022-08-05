Read on www.stmarynow.com
Related
Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken
CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
brproud.com
New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession at the age of 15. Brignac’s obituary states […]
wbrz.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
stmarynow.com
'They're my heroes': Berwick ceremony honors vets wounded in action
BERWICK — Raymond Beadle Sr. was wounded in a far-off World War II battlefield. Six decades later, Brandon Lee Teeters died in a tank attack in the second Iraq war. They were among the local people honored Sunday in a Purple Heart Day observance at the Berwick riverfront. Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 12182.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend
Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
brproud.com
Crews simultaneously responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs, no injuries reported
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Fire crews responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs Monday afternoon, both of which left no injuries. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5 said crews responded to a possible fire at Taco Bell on Juban Road. After crews arrived, only light smoke was found in the lobby. The fire district said no fire was discovered and an electrician was called.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Client speaks out: Lost $11,000 deposit in a dream home and allegedly overcharged
A homebuyer shared the experience he said was a “nightmare” with his contractor after having to leave his dream home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 5-8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:09 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Mental patient. 7:52 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Alarm. 9:34 p.m. Railroad Avenue/Dixie Homes; Complaint. 10:16 p.m....
tigerdroppings.com
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area
I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.
postsouth.com
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
brproud.com
Traffic stop at local RaceTrac ends with arrest of ‘known street racer’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest was made almost 100 days after the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to drag racing in the 2900 block of College Drive. The drag racing allegedly took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. BRPD initiated their...
UPDATE: missing Iberia Parish teens found
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is seeking the public's assistance to help locate two runaway teens.
theadvocate.com
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
Comments / 0