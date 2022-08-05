ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

FOX2Now

Mo. Humane Society reduces pit bull adoption fees

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is offering reduced adoption fees on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. For the rest of August, would-be adopters can pick out a four-legged friend for just $25 in fees. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Cold Treats, A Warm Heart & Horses In Need

While some children sell lemonade curbside on hot summer days, 9-year-old Aleksandra Chekoudijan of Webster Groves chose a different approach. She has been selling snow cones, with the money she earns going to a cause close to her heart. Every day this summer, Aleksandra wakes up and asks her mom,...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames

A Taco Bell in Ballwin was gutted by fire early this morning. According to Fox 2 News, drivers passing by the 1300 block of Manchester around 3 a.m. noticed flames inside the fast food restaurant. Fire crews responded to find the building's roof and insides had been extensively damaged by the blaze.
BALLWIN, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Body found after search for missing Missouri fisherman

The body of a missing fisherman was found Monday morning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area just north of Columbia. Authorities believe that Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis drowned while fishing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities began searching for the fisherman on Sunday afternoon after...
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents

A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
West Newsmagazine

Coyotes become a problem for residents

Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
MANCHESTER, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident

(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
WGAU

Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
WOOD RIVER, IL
mymoinfo.com

Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center

(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
POTOSI, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Dancing, sewing lessons as well as swings and slides on school playgrounds

Summers in St. Louis City used to include the public schools' playground program, with organized sports, dancing and sewing lessons. The program also included an annual pageant and sports competition. — Compiled by Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com. Originally published August 2018. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Saturday Morning Washington County Crash

(Washington County, MO) Two Bonne Terre men, 56 year old Lindell P. Dickerson and 39 year old Kyle D. Weible, are recovering from injuries after a pick up crash in Washington County Saturday morning. Highway Patrolmen say Dickerson was driving south on Highway 8, east of Saturn Road, just before 10 o'clock, when his pick up ran off the right side of the road and smashed into several trees. Both Weible nd Dickerson were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. Weible, who was seriously injured, was transported to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Dickerson who was moderately injured, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

