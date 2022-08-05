Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details from a murder on Wednesday are coming to light following the suspect’s first appearance in court on Friday. At around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Gulfport PD responded to Northwood Hills at 15235 St. Charles Street in regards to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found victim Darrel Parker lying in the kitchen of the residence and suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

