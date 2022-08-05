Harrison Central student tells investigators he brought gun to school for “protection”

Read on www.wlox.com
WLOX
Suspect in Pascagoula murder was out on parole for previous crime
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect in a Pascagoula murder has had experiences with the justice system before his Sunday arrest. Kevin Wayne Sherrod was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to a Sunday night death. According to Police Chief Matt Chapman, Sherrod having a gun in his...
WLOX
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ carjacking suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help finding a reportedly armed and dangerous suspect in a St. Martin carjacking. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui, described as an Asian man, 5′5″ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
WLOX
Man attempts to escape jail after pleading guilty to shooting Moss Point K-9
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who just pleaded guilty to shooting a K9 in Moss Point is now facing a jail escape charge. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said Richard McGuire cut through one fence and scaled another Friday trying to escape. McGuire’s being held at the Pearl River County jail as he awaits sentencing for the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 Buddy.
Police searching for suspects believed to have stolen beloved statue from in front of Mississippi toy store
Police are searching for two suspects who stole a beloved statue from the front of a Mississippi toy store. The statue of two children on a tricycle stolen from the Miner’s Doll and Toy Store in Ocean Springs was a 90th birthday gift to the original owners of the store and had become a favorite of locals.
wxxv25.com
Body found behind home in Jackson County
A suspicious death in Jackson County after a body was found yesterday behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says there will be an autopsy to determine a cause of death. No word on the person’s identity. We will keep you...
WLOX
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide. Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street. At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving...
WLOX
Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins. She is described as a black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2, around...
WLOX
Pascagoula murder suspect arrested, victim identified
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Sunday night homicide has been identified, and his murder suspect is behind bars. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has identified the victim as 68-year-old Claude Eugene Bivins, Jr. of Pascagoula. According to Lynd, his death is related to a gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be performed later this week.
Homicide investigation launched after body found behind Mississippi residence
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Mississippi house. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating after the body was found behind a house in Moss Point. The house was located on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Officials with the...
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck
A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
WLOX
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
WLOX
Court documents reveal new details in Northwood Hills homicide case
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details from a murder on Wednesday are coming to light following the suspect’s first appearance in court on Friday. At around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Gulfport PD responded to Northwood Hills at 15235 St. Charles Street in regards to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found victim Darrel Parker lying in the kitchen of the residence and suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.
WLOX
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
WLOX
Bradley W. “Brad” Rath appointed Magistrate Judge in Southern Division at Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach resident Bradley W. “Brad” Rath was appointed as Magistrate Judge in the Southern Division at Gulfport, according to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Judge Rath succeeds the late Judge John C. Garguilo. Judge Rath was born...
wbrz.com
One killed, three injured when car slammed into dump truck on I-10 in Slidell, State Police says
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man was killed early Saturday morning when the car he was riding in rear-ended a dump truck on I-10 in Slidell. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Miss.
WLOX
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “I feel that the senior citizens need help,” said 70-year-old John Henry Burks, Jr. “They need a break. They’ve done all this time, paid all this money in.”. A breaking of the firewall between the pharmaceutical industry and the Medicare program. Soon,...
WLOX
Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency response teams across the state are undergoing simulated disaster drills on Saturday. Amateur Radio Emergency Services in Harrison County allowed WLOX to take a behind-the-scenes look at how the process works. “HAM” radio operators working with the Emergency Operations Center participated in the tests along with other amateur radio groups across the state. The disaster drills simulated by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency include cell service crashing, gas stations catching fire, cyber attacks and more.
wbrz.com
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
