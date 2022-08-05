ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson

By Danny Murphy
WWMT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wwmt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy