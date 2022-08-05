When people think about police K-9s, a variety of images come to mind. Many think about well-trained, large-breed dogs ready to sniff out anything (or anyone), while others imagine a fast, athletic dog that can chase and take down a criminal within minutes. Technically, everyone is right, but there's also a playful, gentle side of police dogs that the public doesn't always get to see.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO