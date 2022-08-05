ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

akc.org

Dog Parkour: Fun for Pups and People

After taking part in the fast-growing, fun, and accessible sport of dog parkour, you’re not likely to look at park benches, tree stumps, or playground equipment the same way again. It’s an ideal activity if attending Agility or Obedience classes isn’t possible or practical. And, with a bit of imagination, any neighborhood offers boundless opportunities to safely train for dog parkour.
PETS
Ohio Pets & Animals
Ohio Lifestyle
Simplemost

American Pit Bull Mix Named Jill Finds Forever Home After 10 Years At An Animal Shelter

An adorable and full-of-smiles American Pit Bull mix named Jill has finally found her forever home after 10 long years in a Texas animal shelter. Beautiful little Jill was found as a stray in a rural area and brought in to be cared for when she was just a year old. She was treated for heartworms and that’s when she found herself spending the next decade waiting to be adopted.
HENRIETTA, TX
dailyphew.com

Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own

An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Chihuahua Meeting New Foster Kittens Is Peak Adorableness

We can't all be as sweet as Peaches! This tiny Chihuahua, like most others, has a personality ten times her size, but where other dogs are spicy, she's as sweet as can be. Just take a scroll through her videos!. Peaches' owner, who runs @chihuahuapeaches on TikTok, loves showing off...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Little Girl Meeting K-9 Puppy Is Too Cute for Words

When people think about police K-9s, a variety of images come to mind. Many think about well-trained, large-breed dogs ready to sniff out anything (or anyone), while others imagine a fast, athletic dog that can chase and take down a criminal within minutes. Technically, everyone is right, but there's also a playful, gentle side of police dogs that the public doesn't always get to see.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Watch: Sweet Doberman becoming a child's veterinary patient is too adorable

An adorable Reddit post showing a young kid practicing veterinary skills on a patient Doberman Pinscher has gone viral, and for good reason. Shared by u/Thund3rbolt21 (opens in new tab), the minute-long video has no sound, but you don't need sound to see just how adorable this is. A young kid with several toy doctor tools like a reflex hammer and sphygmomanometer (or blood pressure monitor), sits outside on a lounge chair with presumably his Doberman Pinscher.
ANIMALS

