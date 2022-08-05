ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

Aerosmith's 50 Years Live! streaming concert film series continues with 1989 show

By Matt Friedlander
rock107.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.rock107.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Darlings: New Bollywood film takes a strong stance on domestic violence

This story contains some spoilers for Netflix’s Darlings.Alia Bhatt’s new Bollywood film Darlings has sparked a debate on domestic violence in India. The film stars Bhatt as the protagonist Badru alongside Vijay Varma as Hamza, Shefali Shah as Bhatt’s mother Shamsu, and Roshan Mathew as Zulfi. It revolves around Badru, who hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking.However, when his rage goes too far, she and her mother boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge.Darlings was released on Netflix on Friday (5 August). The film directed by Jasmeet K Reen and written by Reen and Perveez Sheikh arrived on...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy