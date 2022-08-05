Read on whp580.iheart.com
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s new way to prevent illegal dumping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Public Works spent Friday morning cleaning up the streets, and now they are working on a plan to stop illegal dumping in its tracks. Crews were at several locations, including Woodbine and Maclay and parts of 6th and Herr Streets, where the city says they see lots of illegal trash dumping around this time of year.
Crews respond to overturned truck in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, crews were sent to the 3000 block of Espresso Way in East Manchester Township around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 for reports of an overturned tractor trailer. A...
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
abc27.com
Transportation priorities revealed after Franklin Co. survey
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday August 8, The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) released the results of its public long-range transportation plan survey. This survey provided very valuable information, as the FCMPO develops the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and establishes priorities to meet the county’s transportation needs over the next 20 years.
Dauphin County crews respond to Jeep in swimming pool
Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported accident that involved a vehicle that went into a swimming pool.
abc27.com
One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
WGAL
Lancaster County school bus company still struggling to find drivers
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — The start of the next school year is quickly approaching, and there are continued concerns about a shortage of school bus drivers. "It's always pressure-filled and stressful beginning of the year," said Matt Albaugh, with Shultz Transportation. Shultz Transportation, which serves four school districts in...
wdac.com
Fatal Accident In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
abc27.com
Harrisburg gas stations drop prices below $4 in price war
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg gas stations have started a pricing war to get the cheapest gas in the area. The Sunoco and Exxon on Linglestown Road and Front Street have each lowered their gas prices to $3.79/gallon for regular. The stations tell abc27 News that they did this on purpose and are attempting to match or best each other.
wdac.com
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
WGAL
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
abc27.com
Juvenile injured in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday...
Police looking for suspect who caused ‘several thousand dollars’ of damage at construction site
Carlisle police are looking for a suspect who caused "several thousand dollars worth of damage" at a construction site.
abc27.com
Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
abc27.com
One dead after Lancaster County crash
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash occurred at...
