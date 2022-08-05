ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Video above: Recent earthquake activity spike in South Carolina. Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. We point out that it...
Small earthquake rumbles near Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning. According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale. The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep. Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. […]
Local Brick Company Celebrates 100 Years In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Pine Hall Brick Company is a 4th generation family owned business that servers both local and global consumers. Wentworth, NC (August 5, 2022) – One of America’s oldest manufacturers of clay brick pavers celebrated 100 years at their Madison, North Carolina location on August 5, 2022. Pine Hall Brick Company is responsible for the hundreds of thousands of bricks used across the country over the last century. With only a handful of locations, Rockingham County has been home to one of the Pine Hall Brick manufacturing plants since 1936.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Dobson, NC
Surry County, NC
Elkin, NC
Guilford Courthouse National Military park lifts restrictions on dogs after new trash cans, signage installed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A three-month-long ban on dogs at the Guilford Courthouse National Military park has been lifted. On May 7, the park announced that dogs would temporarily be restricted from the interior trails of the park due to improperly handled pet waste and leash rules not being respected. On Saturday, these restrictions were […]
Student vaccination urged ahead of return to school across North Carolina

Student vaccination urged ahead of return to school across North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding parents that vaccinating students against preventable disease is important to their health ahead of the start of school. It’s time again for children to get shots for school....
USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night

ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties should wear masks indoors, according to the newest federal COVID-19 map. A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the second consecutive week, […]
Roy Cooper
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
#Emergency Preparedness#State Emergency#Nc Preparedness Month#North Carolinians
This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
Bidens planning South Carolina vacation

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
For sale: 15 tracts of city-owned land

No for-sale sign has been spotted yet in front of City Hall, but 15 parcels of municipal-owned property elsewhere around Mount Airy are on the market. This is a result of unanimous action last Thursday by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to authorize sealed-bid sales of 15 different tracts, a move Mayor Ron Niland says makes sense for several reasons.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Rocks and Runs launches United Fund campaign

Runners participate in the Downtown Rocks and Run event in 2021. Downtown Rocks and Runs serves as the fundraising kick-off for the United Fund of Surry’s annual fundraising effort. (Submitted photo) This photo from the 2021 Downtown Rocks and Run shows that some runners find a little something extra...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Piedmont Triad schools trying to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies

(WGHP) – There are hundreds of teacher and bus driver vacancies in the Piedmont Triad as students start heading back to school.  Some classes are in session, but for most kids, the first bell rings in three weeks. “It’s always a little nervous here in August when you still see positions being opened,” said Paul Piatkowski, an English teacher at North […]
