After Soto Trade (And a Good Cry), Nationals Fans Look For Hope Wherever They Can

How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dodgers: Trea Turner Pokes Fun at Soto and Bell in Padres Uniform
The Dodgers took care of business last night as they dismantled their division rivals from down south, 8-1. Tony Gonsolin earned his 12th win of the season and pitched 5 shutout innings. The bullpen did their job as they only allowed one hit and one run. The Dodgers’ offense exploded...
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Saturday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Alec Bohm versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 104 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .273 batting average with an .863 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Phillies hit 4 homers in 13-1 win, finish sweep of Nationals
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies replayed highlights from Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton and Pete Rose and all the big plays from the 1980 World Series championship team on the big screen. The occasion was a celebration of the first World Series winner in franchise history, yes, but it couldn’t help but serve as a reminder of just what might lie ahead for this year’s team. The Phillies noticed. Ace Zack Wheeler sought out Carlton for photos and autographed baseballs. Others hung over the dugout rail with as much interest in the festivities as the fans who actually remembered the 1980 parade. “It was super cool to see,” rookie Darick Hall said. “It’s crazy to think that those guys were us not too long ago, doing the same thing we’re doing.” These days, that means win.
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
Hoskins, streaking Phillies rout Nationals 11-5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game and the surging Philadelphia Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 11-5 on Saturday night. He is the first Phillies player to do it since at least 1900. J.T. Realmuto and Matt Vierling also went deep for the surging Phillies, who have won nine of 10 to move a season-best 11-games over .500. Realmuto also tripled and drove in three runs and Jean Segura had three hits for Philadelphia, which will try for a four-game series sweep of the Nationals on Sunday. Realmuto is the first catcher since at least 1900 to homer and triple in consecutive contests. “We’re swinging it good right now,” Vierling said. “Just roll with the hot streak.”
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Roasts Former Nationals Teammates for Padres Uniforms
Dodgers shortstop poked some fun at Josh Bell and Juan Soto who were recently acquired by the Padres.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Plans To Be More Cautious When Giving Advice To Juan Soto After Padres Trade
The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash at the MLB trade deadline by acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a bevy of top prospects and Major League talent. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly made a strong push for Soto, which would have...
The Phillies Were Wise to Keep These Prospects
The trade deadline can shred system depth, but the Philadelphia Phillies were smart to hold onto these prospects.
