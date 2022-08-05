After Soto Trade (And a Good Cry), Nationals Fans Look For Hope Wherever They Can

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies replayed highlights from Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton and Pete Rose and all the big plays from the 1980 World Series championship team on the big screen. The occasion was a celebration of the first World Series winner in franchise history, yes, but it couldn’t help but serve as a reminder of just what might lie ahead for this year’s team. The Phillies noticed. Ace Zack Wheeler sought out Carlton for photos and autographed baseballs. Others hung over the dugout rail with as much interest in the festivities as the fans who actually remembered the 1980 parade. “It was super cool to see,” rookie Darick Hall said. “It’s crazy to think that those guys were us not too long ago, doing the same thing we’re doing.” These days, that means win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO