ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Aaron Rodgers Says Use of Psychedelic Helped Him Earn Recent MVPs

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtcsK_0h6Xm99M00

Former Cal quarterback's experience with ayahuasca is not a violation of NFL policy, ESPN reports

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers grew up in Chico, Calif., and plays pro football in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but it seems some of Berkeley’s experimental culture may have rubbed off on him based on his recent revelation.

Rodgers revealed in a podcast this week that his experience with the plant-based psychedelic drug ayahuasca in Peru helped him to his best NFL seasons, which resulted in MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

--Update: ESPN reported on Monday (August 8) that Rodgers' use of ayahuacsa did not violate  NFL drug policy . See details at the end of this story.--

"I don't think it's a coincidence," Rodgers said during the Aubrey Marcus Podcast on Wednesday. "I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

Rodgers said his trip to Peru occurred just before COVID limited travel in 2020.

“I’ve told this story about my trip to Peru and getting back into the country, 'Argo ' style,” Rodgers said in the podcast, “literally taking off a half hour before the entire country shut down as it was March 8th, 2020, right before the pandemic hit.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Rodgers discussed what the experience with ayahuasca did for him.

"To me one of the core tenets of mental health is self-love and that's what ayahuasca did for me," he said.

He later expanded on the effect.

“I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling a hundred different hands on my body, imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life, from what seemed to be my ancestors,” he said.

It’s easy to see why Rodgers credited this experience with his success in 2020 and 2021. His 2018 and 2019 seasons were decent, but not up to Rodgers’ standards, and there were suspicions that his career was on the decline. But after the trip to South American, he had perhaps the two best regular seasons of his career at the age of 37 and 38, winning the MVP convincingly both years.

What is ayahuasca? Here is what USA Today reported:

Ayahuasca, a brown-reddish drink with a strong taste and smell, contains the active chemical dimethyltryptamine, or DMT.

The Drug Enforcement Administration classified DMT as a hallucinogen, and it is associated with religious practices and rituals in South America.

The herbal drink is usually made from bark of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine and leaves of the Psychotria viridis bush, according to the National Library of Medicine National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Nicknames include Huasca, yage, Kamarampi, Huni, brew, daime, the tea, and la purge, according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.

Ayahuasca has no approved medical use in the U.S. and is considered a Schedule I drug. Marijuana, heroin, LSD, and ecstasy are among other Schedule I drugs.

The use of psychedelic drugs, even in medical settings, is illegal in the United States. But Oregon voted to legalize psychedelic mushrooms in 2020 and could become the first state with legal mushroom access as soon as this year, The Oregonian reported.

DMT also is listed among the NFL's banned substances. NFL players are blood tested at random during training camp and throughout the season and playoffs. Rodgers said he used ayahuasca prior to the 2020 season on a trip to Peru with his ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick.

Some medical experts, citing clinical research, say there can be benefits to using ayahuasca in the proper quantity and in a safe setting. But they said it can also be dangerous.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Peter King says much more about this in his "Football Mornings in America' after interviewing Rodgers on the subject.

Here is a brief excerpt from King's reporting:

I asked about his fraught and estranged relationship with his family in California, and whether that might now get fixed.

“Honestly, that was a big intention I brought into the second journey this offseason,” he said. “I really felt like I wanted to surrender and open up to the medicine for some healing to come through and some direction on how to kind of go about that. And it didn’t. It didn’t necessarily. The big message was unconditionally loving myself is the key to being able to heal all relationships—with them, past relationships with lovers, whatever it might be…So that gives me a lot of hope in healing at some point. There was nothing specific that came through in my three nights of journey, per se, but it was everything to learn how to love myself better because every relationship is changed from that standpoint. Including the way I look at them [family members] and the hope I have for reconciliation at some point.”

As noted above, Rodgers' use of ayahuaska did not violate NFL drug policy. Here is an excerpt from the ESPN report:

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that it wouldn't have triggered a positive test result on either the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies collectively bargained by the NFL and its players' association.

Earlier Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked whether he was concerned the league might discipline Rodgers, and LaFleur said: "I really haven't given it much thought at all."

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Samantha Madar, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Football
State
California State
Chico, CA
Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Chico, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
State
Oregon State
Local
California Sports
City
Chico, CA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Admits 'End' Is Near: NFL World Reacts

If Aaron Rodgers plays as long as Tom Brady has, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will has a ways to go with his National Football League career. That won't be happening, though. Rodgers, who turns 39 this season, will not be playing until 45 (or older) like Brady. Rodgers recently...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character

We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Usa Today Sports#Psychedelic Experience#American Football#Espn#Argo
NBC Sports

Even Aaron Rodgers knows that Packers stock is worthless

I’ve long believed that Aaron Rodgers and I have more things in common than not. (Now that he’s kinder and gentler, that may no longer be the case.) Here’s one thing we definitely agree on: Packers stock is worthless. The topic emerged during Rodgers’s appearance on Pardon...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Guardian

‘A lot of healing went on’: Aaron Rodgers says ayahuasca helped NFL career

The NFL says Aaron Rodgers will not face any penalties for a series of ayahuasca trips he took in the 2020 and 2022 offseasons. The Green Bay Packers quarterback took the hallucinogen during two separate retreats in Peru. Many ayahuasca users say the drug helps with personal insight and growth. The drug’s psychoactive component, DMT, is illegal in the US but NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said on Monday that it wouldn’t trigger a positive test result on the league’s substance abuse policy. The same day Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he was concerned that Rodgers could face a suspension. “I really haven’t given it much thought at all,” he replied.
GREEN BAY, WI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brett Favre believes he had thousands of concussions in his career

Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes he has been concussed over 1000 times in his career. There is obviously no way to prove this, and while it may be an exaggeration, Favre did talk about suffering hard hits. The Hall of Famer explained his theory on The Bubba...
GREEN BAY, WI
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy