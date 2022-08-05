ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

By Dulce Torres Guzman
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
Flanked by family members, GOP congressional nominee Andy Ogles told supporters Thursday he's ready to "get DC out of Tennessee." (Photo: John Partipilo)

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign.

Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.

Ogles, former director of Americans for Prosperity – Tennessee, reeled in far right conservatives with his avid supporter of former President Donald Trump and public declarations on undocumented immigration and Second Amendment rights. He successfully painted former Tennessee Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, who placed second, as a career politician.

Around 10 p.m. Ogles stood in front of a crowded room at the Residence Inn Franklin Berry Farms. Flanked by his wife and three children, Ogles announced he had won the Republican primary and planned to immediately continue his campaign to assure his win in the November general election. He now faces the winner of the Democratic primary, Sen. Heidi Campbell of Nashville.

“God has a plan for this country, but what it takes is for people like you, like myself, to stand up and say ‘I’ve had enough, and I want my country back,’” he said.  “When I think about this budget, we’ve been on a spending spree for too long, and as someone who was endorsed by the House Freedom Caucus, we’ve got to get into this budget and we’ve got to break it. We’ve  got to tear it down. We don’t need to be spending money,” Ogles continued.

Ogles pivoted to talk about far-right anti-immigration sentiments, such as closing down the border.

“And to lazy Joe (President Joe Biden,) you need to be impeached, and the Secretary of Homeland Security should be tried for treason for letting too many people take control,” he said.

As the crowd celebrated late into the night, supporters said Ogles’ actions as mayor of Maury County influenced their support of him in his congressional bid.

“Andy represents all that’s good in America: freedom and small government. When he stood up against the (COVID) mandates, that was really important to me because I don’t believe the government should  be telling me what to do in our own town,” said Helena O’Neal, who volunteered to help the Ogle campaign.

Another volunteer, Gini David, said she first met Ogles while working at MuleFest in 2021, where country music artist Trace Adkins performed.

“When Trace Adkins came forward and said he wanted to do something nice for Maury County because of the way Andy handled COVID, He gave us a free concert, which was wonderful,” said David.

“(Ogles) was very charismatic. I think he’s going to be a great leader. He’s fearless and he stood up against all the COVID mandates, and people like that. They need someone to go fight for them in Washington, and Andy’s the guy,” she added.

The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 58

Doc Tom
1d ago

We need to rid our government of every single career politician. Regardless of their political affiliation. They only care about themselves, and whoever or whatever can fill their pockets the quickest and the most!

Sherry Patterson
3d ago

he is telling the truth I just pray that they don't turn to evil once they get in there but I know one thing if they start taking our rights away and trying to control the people they want last long either. the number one thing for us weman is back off on telling us what to do with our bodies God give it to us not you. I think all you government people and individuals need to quit playing God and if you are taking our rights you people should have to foot the bills for taking care of all the kids your making them keep. I myself don't agree with it but it's nobody's business but the women's and the good Lord.

Debbie Butler
3d ago

get the government out of our households and our bodies..thats not DC that's repuglicans

