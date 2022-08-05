Separation and purification media are key products of Tosoh’s Bioscience Division and are used in the purification process of biopharmaceutical manufacturing as well as other processes. One of the critical applications is the purification of antibody-derived molecules. Besides this still growing market, demand for biopharmaceuticals is expanding to gene therapies, RNA-based vaccines and drugs, and other modalities. The oligonucleotide drug market is growing rapidly, leading to active investment in new development and manufacturing, and Tosoh provides high-resolution resins with superior productivity for such therapeutics. To meet the increased demand for all those different applications, Tosoh will increase production capacity by approximately 70 % to ensure a stable supply.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO