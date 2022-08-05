Read on www.technologynetworks.com
Tim Ramsey
3d ago
Interesting how it’s no longer about human health but reduction in carbon emissions. You eat it.
5
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Inc.com
A Family Health Crisis Led This Entrepreneur to Start a Spice Business Based on an Ancient Indian Medical Practice
Born to an Indian-Malawian family in Silicon Valley, Raina Kumra was fed herbs by her grandmother whenever she felt sick as a child. Kumra remembers chewing up cloves when she had a toothache and drinking peppermint tea when her stomach was upset. So in March 2020 when her daughter broke her collarbone in a bike accident and her husband had knee-replacement surgery, Kumra turned to her grandmother's teachings in Ayurveda, an ancient medical practice from India emphasizing diet and herbal remedies, to heal them.
Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates.
Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats
Farmers are adopting precision agriculture, using data collected by GPS, satellite imagery, internet-connected sensors and other technologies to farm more efficiently. While these practices could help increase crop yields and reduce costs, the technology behind the practices is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery, with the aim of disrupting food production. Food producers around the world have been under increasing pressure, a problem exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and rising fuel and fertilizer costs. Farmers are trying to produce more food but with fewer resources, pushing the food production system toward its breaking point. In...
asm.org
Oil-based Systems Show Promise for Eradicating Salmonella on Food Production Machinery
Washington, D.C. – Recent outbreaks of food-borne Salmonella have been associated with chocolate and peanut butter. Although Salmonella cannot grow in either of these low-water foods, the cells survive, becoming more resistant to heat treatment, which has contributed to recent outbreaks. New research published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology suggests that oil formulations with food-grade organic acids can kill dried Salmonella on stainless steel surfaces.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Massive disruptions to the supply chain predicted by experts
"Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping log jam. A shortage of rail workers is causing cargo to pile up once again in America's ports. Carter Evans reports from the port of Los Angeles, a key link in the U.S. supply chain."
Benzinga
Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries to Improve Food Security for Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PLS Plantations Berhad, a leading agrofood company in Malaysia, to conduct an in-depth study and put forward a proposal for the national food security programme. The...
A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too
Recent warnings of a “doomsday” scenario if foot and mouth disease (FMD) arrived in New Zealand inevitably singled out the agriculture sector. But overseas experience tells us FMD can also result in potentially severe impacts on the tourism sector. As the 2001 FMD crisis in Britain highlighted, inadequate planning and crisis management can cause a reduction in trade, job losses and damage to a destination’s image. This matters, because destination image is one of the leading factors influencing tourists’ decisions. Accurate or not, negative images in the media can directly affect demand. As New Zealand ramps up preparations for a potential outbreak, important...
technologynetworks.com
Tosoh To Increase Production Capacity of Separation and Purification Media
Separation and purification media are key products of Tosoh’s Bioscience Division and are used in the purification process of biopharmaceutical manufacturing as well as other processes. One of the critical applications is the purification of antibody-derived molecules. Besides this still growing market, demand for biopharmaceuticals is expanding to gene therapies, RNA-based vaccines and drugs, and other modalities. The oligonucleotide drug market is growing rapidly, leading to active investment in new development and manufacturing, and Tosoh provides high-resolution resins with superior productivity for such therapeutics. To meet the increased demand for all those different applications, Tosoh will increase production capacity by approximately 70 % to ensure a stable supply.
Phys.org
Value placed on resources and decisions in farming in Ethiopia differs across genders, study reveals
A new study published in CABI Agriculture & Bioscience has revealed that major empowerment resources and decision-makings that are valuable to men and women vary across gender and farming systems in Ethiopia. Lead author Wole Kinati, from the University of New England, Australia, and fellow researchers found that, although, major...
TechCrunch
Accel backs Produze to help agri-producers in India export globally
“We are helping agri-producers to reliably access international markets where they can make more margins for their produce,” said Ben Mathew, who previously worked at Ninjacart, a Flipkart-backed startup that operates a business-to-business platform to connect farmers, manufacturers and brands to retailers. Mathew teamed up with former colleague Gaurav...
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
technologynetworks.com
Affinity Chromatography Solutions for Commercial Adeno-Associated Virus Manufacturing
Gene therapy can include efforts to fix dysfunctional genes or to deliver DNA to a target cell. One way to deliver DNA is to use viral vectors – viruses that don’t cause disease in humans – that have been engineered to efficiently deposit their genetic information in targeted human cells.
technologynetworks.com
The Race for Reproducible Data
Data reproducibility is an essential goal of modern research. In this infographic, we review the principles of reproducible data, why it has proved so difficult for science to achieve and the steps researchers can take to enhance the reproducibility of their data. Download this infographic to:. Discover the facts behind...
Safety in and near the water – a pediatric emergency medicine physician explains
A lifeguard shortage in many parts of the U.S. means an increased drowning risk at pools and beaches this summer. Earlier this summer, SciLine interviewed Linda Quan, a pediatric emergency medicine physician and professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine, about drowning risks and what people should know to keep themselves and their children safe. The Conversation has collaborated with SciLine to bring you highlights from the discussion. Can you share some statistics about drowning in the United States? Linda Quan: About 4,000 people die every year from drowning in the United States. It’s one of the three leading...
technologynetworks.com
Gene Modification for Cell Therapy Applications
The clinical success of CAR T-cell therapy has spurred increased interest and investments in the advanced therapeutics industry. In an effort to standardize these therapeutics, regulatory agencies have implemented more stringent requirements, causing an evolution of manufacturing guidelines. A critical component of any therapeutic development is to ensure the manufacturing workflow incorporates equipment and reagents suitable for clinical manufacturing.
Here's what's in the bipartisan semiconductor chip manufacturing package
Congress has passed a bill that will invest more than $200 billion over the next five years to help the US regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing. Here's what is in the spending package, according to summaries by Democratic leadership.
Hr Morning
Key strategies to survive the Great Resignation, retain employees
The Great Resignation is still going strong – and HR professionals feel the tremendous impact. For 20 years, the resignation rate in the United States had not exceeded 2.4% of the workforce per month, according to Thought Exchange. In late 2021, resignation rates in the private sector increased to 3.4% per month.
