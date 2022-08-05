Read on times-herald.com
Else A. Cox
Else (Heidi) A. Cox, 93, of Peachtree City, died August 7, 2022, at Brightmore Hospice in Griffin, GA. Else Adelheid Cox (Heidi) was one of nine children of Fredrick and Maria Fiedelak of Heidelberg, Germany. Born on June 13, 1929, she became the bride of Donald L. Cox during his service in Germany. Don preceded her in death in 2015. She spent her working life in service to others as a banquet and party planner.
Elaine (Rickey) Fleming
Mrs. Elaine (Rickey) Fleming of Newnan passed away August 5, 2022. She retired from Fulton County Department Board of Transportation after being a bus driver for 25 years and was a loyal member of Sargent Baptist Church. Mrs. Fleming was preceded in death by her husband Donald Fleming; father, William...
Nathaniel Henry Dominick
Nathaniel Henry Dominick, 90 of Newnan passed away at his residence Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born August 28, 1931, in Newnan to the late D.P. and Ruth McCullough Dominick and was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Pitts Dominick; son, Anthony Dominick and daughter, Judy Martin. He served his country in the U.S. Airforce and U.S. Navy, after leaving the military he went work as a mail carrier with the US Postal Services and retired after many years of service. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Restaurant inspections
The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year. Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Pet of the Week: Macy
Macy is a 7-year-old calico domestic shorthair. She has been at the shelter since May after being picked up as a stray from the Mannassas Way area. She has been spayed and gets along well with other animals. Macy is quite independent and doesn’t require constant attention, but she will...
Road construction set for Bullsboro Drive at Shenandoah Boulevard
People driving in the Bullsboro Drive-Shenandoah Boulevard area can expect some delays starting this fall as construction to expand the turn lanes and the gore area, the striped area between turn lane and driving lanes, starts. The Georgia Department of Transportation on July 1 awarded Piedmont Paving’s bid for the...
