ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in Sandy Hook defamation case

By Dylan Stableford
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Now the Big Apple is too rough for migrants who've fled cartels! NYC Mayor Eric Adams admits more than half those bussed to city from Texas likely fled over 'fear' of serious crime

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has suggested the majority of a busload of immigrants brought from Texas to the Big Apple fled before they arrived over a fear of the city's crime. 'We were led to believe about 40 people should have been on that bus. Only 14 got off,' Adams told a woman organizing the convoy on Friday, in a conversation overheard by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 25

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Former Miss America Cara Mund plans to run for Congress

FILE - Miss America 2018 Cara Mund poses for photographers on the 86th Floor Observation Deck of the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 12, 2017. Mund, the former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018, is planning to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent, she announced Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
Local
Newtown, CT Government
AOL Corp

North Carolina county to keep AR-15s in school safes in case of shooting

A North Carolina sheriff is stocking district schools with AR-15s in response to the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The six schools in Madison County will keep the semiautomatic weapons in a safe on campus for use by the school resource officer in an emergency, Sheriff Buddy Harwood told the Asheville Citizen-Times.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
dallasexpress.com

Three Children Missing, Mother in Custody

Three young children who disappeared nearly two months ago in Lampasas County remain missing, though their mother turned herself into authorities last week. An Amber Alert was issued for siblings Christopher Robertson, 6, Christine Robertson, 4, and Kristen Robertson, 3. The children disappeared with their mother, Kristine Whitehead, 35, on June 3 and were last seen together in Kempner.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aerial Attack: What It Takes to Fight Texas Wildfires From the Sky

As summer drags on, a familiar scene plays out almost every day somewhere in Texas: Dry brush ignites and flames race across fields and hillsides, sometimes destroying homes. Wildfires fueled by extreme drought and triple-digit heat have left a scorching mark, burning more than 625,000 acres so far this year statewide.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Austin Monitor

City pushes to open police personnel files to the public

The city of Austin proposed making portions of police officers’ personnel files public, including disciplinary histories, and raising salaries 6 percent over four years during its Thursday negotiation session. As the current contract’s Sept. 30 expiration date nears, the two bargaining teams have begun debating its most substantial –...
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

'Beloved' California fire lookout among 4 killed in McKinney Fire, Forest Service says

A longtime U.S. Forest Service employee was identified Monday as one of the four people killed in the McKinney Fire — California's largest wildfire of 2022. Kathy Shoopman, 73, was a "beloved" employee and died in her home in the Klamath River community as a result of the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service. "We share this sorrow with each and every one of you and we know that individually, and as the supportive community that we are, we will find many ways to honor Kathy’s life and service and keep her spirit in all of our lives," the Forest Service said on Facebook about Shoopman.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Fbi Agent#Free Speech Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
12NewsNow

'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Motorious

Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted In Texas

You might be one of the many unfortunate people who climbed into their car, started the engine, and was greeted by plenty of noise. No, we’re not talking about straight piping your ride. Instead, more and more drivers are falling victim to catalytic converter theft. A new report out of southeastern Texas details out how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of cats before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy