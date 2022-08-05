ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO

On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy