Related
Brave Enough to Hike Colorado’s Thrilling Devil’s Causeway?
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
